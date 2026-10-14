Zero-100: Dak's stellar TD history vs. Packers  

Mini-bye weeks can be a good thing for healing injuries and possibly making necessary tweaks and changes when needed. At 2-3 after games, such changes are definitely needed, evident by some alterations in the coaching staff.

It's also a time to dive a little deeper into the stats. There are some intriguing stats that tell the story of what's going on with the Cowboys – both good and bad – as well as some upcoming milestones to key players.

For instance, CeeDee Lamb is climbing up the Cowboys leaderboard in the record books, while the Cowboys defense has managed to struggle even more in one glaring stat this year.

Let's look at 10 key numbers for the Cowboys and their upcoming matchup in Green Bay.

0

The Cowboys are the only team in the NFL without an interception on defense this year through the first five games. Obviously, DaRon Bland had a chance to change that last week against Tampa Bay but missed the pick, which likely would've been returned for a potential game-tying touchdown. Last year, the Cowboys set a franchise low with six interceptions and might be in trouble of eclipsing that mark this year.

2

The Cowboys have only won two games ever in Green Bay, the last occurring 10 years ago in 2016 when rookie Dak Prescott led the Cowboys to a 30-16 win. The only other win in Green Bay was a 2008 night game in Week 3. Overall, Dallas is 2-10 in all-time games in Green Bay but did win three games in Milwaukee, where the Packers would occasionally play home games from the 1970s to the early 1990s.

6

Javonte Williams has six rushing touchdowns in the first five games of the season. The last Cowboys back to have six over five was Emmitt Smith, who set the NFL TD record that season with 25. That mark has been surpassed by others but still stands as the Cowboys single-season franchise record.

8

The Cowboys have the longest active streak in the NFL – not only this year but in the last three seasons – of not allowing a team to convert a fourth down. The Cowboys have now gone eight straight games, dating back to last season, without yielding a fourth-down conversion. This is the ninth team in team history the Cowboys have been on an eight-game streak or more without a fourth down. The team record is 11 games, set during the 2004 season.

14

Dak Prescott has thrown 14 regular season touchdown passes against the Green Bay Packers in his career, the most against a non-NFC East opponent in his career. Those have come across five career regular season matchups, where Prescott has a 1-3-1 record.

14.3

Rookie Malachi Lawrence not only recorded his first NFL sack last week against the Bucs, but according to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Lawrence ranks fourth among rookies in pressure rate at 14.3 percent, behind only David Bailey (16.4), Sonny Styles (15.0) and Cashius Howell (14.8).

37

Through five games, the Cowboys defense has allowed 37 total explosive plays, tied for the fourth-most in the NFL this season. Explosive plays are defined by 10+ yard runs and 20+ yard passing plays. So far this season, the Packers offense has hit on 39 explosive plays.

66

CeeDee Lamb is already putting together a stellar season that seemingly has him climbing up the record books each week. This Sunday, Lamb needs 66 yards to move into third place on the Cowboys all-time receiving list, surpassing Tony Hill, who has 7,988 yards.

75

With 75 more receiving yards, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb will pass Tony Hill for the third-most receiving yards in franchise history. If Lamb reaches 75 yards on Thursday against the Buccaneers, it'll mark the second straight week Lamb has moved up a spot on the franchise's all-time receiving yards leaderboard, as his 189-yard effort vs. the Texans helped him surpass Drew Pearson.

81.6