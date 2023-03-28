Zero Tolerance: Players Can Wear Jersey No. 0

PHOENIX — Every year at the NFL owners meetings, the competition committee and the league decide on a few rule changes for the betterment of the game.

One of the biggest changes in 2023 probably won't have a factor in any game, but it will at least give it a new look.

For the first time in league history, players can now wear No. 0 in a game. That was one of nine rules passed by the NFL here on Tuesday.

With so much desire for players to get into single-digit numbers, this gives teams at least one more opportunity to issue the number to any non-lineman.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons tweeted on Tuesday: "Im switching!! Agent 0 coming soon!"

Parsons' teammate Jayron Kearse replied to the tweet with "Too late lol."

The league also allowed kickers and punters to wear any number from 0-49 and 90-99. Before, the specialists had to be in numbers 1-19. So technically, that could open up even more single-digit and low-numbers for the skill players as well.

Other significant rule changes for 2023 include

Expanding the Replay Official's jurisdiction to allow review for failed fourth-down attempts. Before, replay could only be used on turnovers and scoring plays.

Tripping penalty is now a personal foul.

The definition of a "launch" is now taking action with one or both feet.

Preventing the offense from benefitting from an extension of the first half as a result of its own penalty.