Zero Tolerance: Players Can Wear Jersey No. 0

PHOENIX — Every year at the NFL owners meetings, the competition committee and the league decide on a few rule changes for the betterment of the game.
One of the biggest changes in 2023 probably won't have a factor in any game, but it will at least give it a new look.
For the first time in league history, players can now wear No. 0 in a game. That was one of nine rules passed by the NFL here on Tuesday.
With so much desire for players to get into single-digit numbers, this gives teams at least one more opportunity to issue the number to any non-lineman.
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons tweeted on Tuesday: "Im switching!! Agent 0 coming soon!"
Parsons' teammate Jayron Kearse replied to the tweet with "Too late lol."
The league also allowed kickers and punters to wear any number from 0-49 and 90-99. Before, the specialists had to be in numbers 1-19. So technically, that could open up even more single-digit and low-numbers for the skill players as well.
Other significant rule changes for 2023 include
- Expanding the Replay Official's jurisdiction to allow review for failed fourth-down attempts. Before, replay could only be used on turnovers and scoring plays.
- Tripping penalty is now a personal foul.
- The definition of a "launch" is now taking action with one or both feet.
- Preventing the offense from benefitting from an extension of the first half as a result of its own penalty.
Rules on the table for discussion that did not get approved were the changing of the onside kick to put the offense on the field for a fourth-and-20 in an attempt to retain possession. The league also voted down giving teams three challenges per game and also voted against changing the touchbacks on punts from the 20 to the 25-yard line.