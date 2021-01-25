2021 Schedule Will Now Feature A Rare Occurrence

The Cowboys have played a full 61 seasons in team history, but only seven times have they entered a season with both participants of the previous Super Bowl on the schedule.

Not only will 2021 mark the eighth time, but it'll be the first time in over 50 years to play both of them on the road.

The Cowboys have both Kansas City and Tampa Bay slated for away games in 2021.

With Sunday's championship games going to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs and Tom Brady and the Bucs, it not only sets up a showdown of two of the best quarterbacks in the game, but a rare occurrence for Dallas next year.

The last time the Cowboys played both reigning Super Bowl teams on the road in a season occurred in 1970, when they traveled to play Kansas City and Minnesota, the participants of Super Bowl IV.

Actually, in 1982, the Cowboys were expected to play at San Francisco and Cincinnati (Super Bowl XVI) but both games were canceled due to the players strike.

Here are the other times the Cowboys have faced both Super Bowl teams in the following year: