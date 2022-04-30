Draft Central | 2022

Presented by

4th-Round Pick Jake Ferguson Bolsters TE Depth

Apr 30, 2022 at 12:30 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

4th-Round-Pick-Jake-Ferguson-Bolsters-TE-Depth-hero
AP Photo/Andy Manis

A full breakdown of the Cowboys' fourth-round draft pick (No. 129 overall) Saturday:

  • Name: Jake Ferguson
  • Position: Tight End
  • College: Wisconsin
  • Height/Weight: 6-5/250

The Rundown: The Cowboys considered drafting a tight end as early as the second round and prioritized the position early on Day 3. Ferguson started 36 games over four seasons with the Badgers and made All-Big Ten the past two years, including first-team honors after posting a team-high 46 catches in 2021. He also had 13 career touchdown catches.

How He Fits In: Keeping Dalton Schultz on the franchise tag (one year, $10.4 million) was big for the offense and the overall tight end depth. Schultz set career highs in catches (78), receiving yards (808) and touchdowns (8) last year and could see even more receiving targets in 2022 as the Cowboys reshape the passing game without Amari Cooper (Browns) and Cedrick Wilson (Dolphins). But after waiving injured veteran Blake Jarwin (hip), the club wanted another tight end to help as a receiver/blocker and contribute in two-tight end sets. Ferguson was a dependable pass catcher for the Badgers and a willing blocker in space and on the line of scrimmage, though that's usually an adjustment for tight ends at the next level. He'll compete with Jeremy Sprinkle and Sean McKeon for snaps behind Schultz.

Kyle Youmans' Report: As reliable a pass catcher and a blocker of any tight end in the class. Physical at the point of attack and with his hands as a blocker. Can elevate to reel in a bad pass and has the speed to gain an advantage on a defender.

Next Cowboys Pick: 5th Round (155th overall)

Related Content

news

Cowboys Find Comfort Level With Sam Williams Pick

Second-round pick Sam Williams looks forward to a new start and a chance to help out the pass rush after addressing some off-the-field questions during the pre-draft process.

news

How Jalen Tolbert Could Have Instant Impact At WR

The Cowboys drafted WR Jalen Tolbert in the third round with the 88thoverall pick. Here's why the former South Alabama star could have an instant impact in the passing game.

news

How Sam Williams Will Fit Into Dan Quinn's System

The Cowboys have picked their first defensive player of the 2022 NFL Draft, taking Ole Miss edge rusher Sam Williams, who set a school record in sacks last year.

news

Tyler Smith Undaunted By Larry Allen's Legacy

From the criticism of the pick to the legacy of Larry Allen, Tyler Smith is not daunted by the outside noise surrounding his selection by the Cowboys a No. 24 overall.

news

Cowboys Targets For Day 2 Include TEs, WRs, DEs

The Cowboys shift their focus to the second and third rounds on Friday. Here are some names to watch on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

news

Spagnola: Life In The NFL Lands OL In First

The first round is done, and the Cowboys got the best left in the barrel while scratching their itch for an offensive lineman.

news

Why Tyler Smith Could Be Left Tackle Of The Future

The Cowboys believe Tyron Smith has plenty left in the tank, but first-round draft pick Tyler Smith -- who just turned 21 three weeks ago -- might be his eventual successor.

news

Fixing Flag Issues A Focus For Tyler Smith

What a surreal bit of synergy this turned out to be, as the dialogue in 2022 is picking up where 2021 left off: a discussion about penalties.

news

Eatman: Tyler Smith Could Be A "Now & Later" Pick

The Cowboys found a player who helps them right away at guard, and perhaps at left tackle down the road.

news

How 1st-Rounder Tyler Smith Fits Into O-Line Plans

The Cowboys addressed an immediate need on the offensive line, drafting former Tulsa tackle Tyler Smith at No. 24. How does Smith fit into the O-Line plans? Let's take a closer look.

news

One Final Look At 20 "Possible Picks" For Cowboys

Throughout the last month, the staff of DallasCowboys.com has compiled a projection of who the Cowboys might target with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Advertising