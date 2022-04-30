4th-Round Pick Jake Ferguson Bolsters TE Depth

The Rundown: The Cowboys considered drafting a tight end as early as the second round and prioritized the position early on Day 3. Ferguson started 36 games over four seasons with the Badgers and made All-Big Ten the past two years, including first-team honors after posting a team-high 46 catches in 2021. He also had 13 career touchdown catches.

How He Fits In: Keeping Dalton Schultz on the franchise tag (one year, $10.4 million) was big for the offense and the overall tight end depth. Schultz set career highs in catches (78), receiving yards (808) and touchdowns (8) last year and could see even more receiving targets in 2022 as the Cowboys reshape the passing game without Amari Cooper (Browns) and Cedrick Wilson (Dolphins). But after waiving injured veteran Blake Jarwin (hip), the club wanted another tight end to help as a receiver/blocker and contribute in two-tight end sets. Ferguson was a dependable pass catcher for the Badgers and a willing blocker in space and on the line of scrimmage, though that's usually an adjustment for tight ends at the next level. He'll compete with Jeremy Sprinkle and Sean McKeon for snaps behind Schultz.