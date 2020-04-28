Draft Central | 2020

Presented by

Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020 02:30 PM

5 Draft Grades: Are The Cowboys Best In Class?

18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

5-Draft-Grades-Are-The-Cowboys-Best-In-Class-hero
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The grades are in for the Cowboys' 2020 draft, and there's a pretty clear consensus: it ranks among the best in the league this year.

Let's take a look at the national media's grades for the seven-player class (WR CeeDee Lamb, CB Trevon Diggs, DT Neville Gallimore, CB Reggie Robinson II, C Tyler Biadasz, DE Bradlee Anae and QB Ben DiNucci.

NFL.com's Chad Reuter gave the Cowboys an A on all three draft days and writes that Robinson, the first of Dallas' two fourth-round picks, should have been selected "much earlier" for his cover skills.

5-Emphatic-Draft-Grades-For-The-Cowboys-NFL

See the full writeup here.

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco gave the Cowboys a B+ and believes Gallimore could be a steal near the end of the third round.

5-Emphatic-Draft-Grades-For-The-Cowboys-CBS

See the full writeup here.

With an A grade, Yahoo! Sports' Eric Edholm says an NFL team "can't do much better" than this Cowboys class. He also likes Robinson's value in the fourth.

5-Emphatic-Draft-Grades-For-The-Cowboys-Yahoo

See the full writeup here.

Bleacher Report's Jake Rill gives Dallas an A+ and explains why they should be considered the early favorite in the NFC East.

5-Emphatic-Draft-Grades-For-The-Cowboys-BR

See the full writeup here.

The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer also gives out an A+ and believes the Cowboys' fifth-round pick, Anae, has the potential to replace free agent departure Robert Quinn.

5-Emphatic-Draft-Grades-For-The-Cowboys-DMN

See the full writeup here.

Related Content

Bucky Brooks: Biadasz Brings Power to Center 
news

Bucky Brooks: Biadasz Brings Power to Center 

While newly-drafted center Tyler Biadasz comes from the same school as Travis Frederick, his scouting report suggests a different type of player in the middle. 
DiNucci, McCarthy Have Hometown Ties
news

DiNucci, McCarthy Have Hometown Ties

Ben DiNucci shared an elevator ride with Mike McCarthy in January, and now a few months later, is a member of the Cowboys with a chance to earn a backup role.
Bucky Brooks: CB Robinson Has Rare Athleticism
news

Bucky Brooks: CB Robinson Has Rare Athleticism

"Robinson is an intriguing guy. He's little underrated but he's big, physical and fast. He had a great week at the Senior Bowl. He's raw but he has the tools to be a starter down the road."
Mick Shots: Warming Up Some NFL Draft Leftovers
news

Mick Shots: Warming Up Some NFL Draft Leftovers

Well, all that went swimmingly well, didn't it?
Will McClay Deflects "MVP" Praise To Scouts
news

Will McClay Deflects "MVP" Praise To Scouts

While the Cowboys were quick to praise Will McClay – the VP of player personnel – for an impressive drive, it was McClay who praised the scouting department instead.
Bucky Brooks: Gallimore Has Size & Rush Ability
news

Bucky Brooks: Gallimore Has Size & Rush Ability

Stopping the run is usually the first priority of a defensive tackle. But third-round pick Neville Gallimore has some rare pass-rush moves for a 300-pounder, something that is detailed in Bucky Brooks' scouting report.
With McCarthy, Draft Is "Players Over System"
news

With McCarthy, Draft Is "Players Over System"

In looking back over a promising draft class, Will McClay credited Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys' coaching staff for valuing talented players over a specific scheme.
Spagnola: Offense Capable Of Virtual Showtime
news

Spagnola: Offense Capable Of Virtual Showtime

Come on 2020 season opener. Please start on time, by Sunday, Sept. 13.
Jerry Jones: The Best Draft Class Since 2005?
news

Jerry Jones: The Best Draft Class Since 2005?

It's impossible to know how a draft class will pan out in the moment, but Jerry Jones said this is the most excited he's been on draft weekend since 2005, when the Cowboys selected DeMarcus Ware.
Gut Feeling: Best Day 3 Draft Pick?
news

Gut Feeling: Best Day 3 Draft Pick?

So how did the Cowboys finish up this three-day NFL Draft? Our staff writers weighed in with their favorite Day 3 picks by the Cowboys on Saturday.
QB Ben DiNucci Drafted For Backup Depth
news

QB Ben DiNucci Drafted For Backup Depth

QB DiNucci Drafted For Backup Depth In 7th Round

Advertising