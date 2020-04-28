5 Draft Grades: Are The Cowboys Best In Class?

The grades are in for the Cowboys' 2020 draft, and there's a pretty clear consensus: it ranks among the best in the league this year.
Let's take a look at the national media's grades for the seven-player class (WR CeeDee Lamb, CB Trevon Diggs, DT Neville Gallimore, CB Reggie Robinson II, C Tyler Biadasz, DE Bradlee Anae and QB Ben DiNucci.
NFL.com's Chad Reuter gave the Cowboys an A on all three draft days and writes that Robinson, the first of Dallas' two fourth-round picks, should have been selected "much earlier" for his cover skills.
CBS Sports' Pete Prisco gave the Cowboys a B+ and believes Gallimore could be a steal near the end of the third round.
With an A grade, Yahoo! Sports' Eric Edholm says an NFL team "can't do much better" than this Cowboys class. He also likes Robinson's value in the fourth.
Bleacher Report's Jake Rill gives Dallas an A+ and explains why they should be considered the early favorite in the NFC East.
The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer also gives out an A+ and believes the Cowboys' fifth-round pick, Anae, has the potential to replace free agent departure Robert Quinn.