Mick Shots: Warming Up Some NFL Draft Leftovers

FROM HOME, Texas – Well, all that went swimmingly well, didn't it?

The entire NFL Draft and televised presentation.

The Dallas Cowboys entire draft operation, by land or by sea.

And the quality of all seven Cowboys draft choices.

Sure would be hard to argue with much of anything they did over those three days, right off the bat from thinking on their feet with the somewhat unexpected but heralded first choice to probably relying on some inside family familiarity with the seventh one.

Can't remember the Cowboys having a draft once the country sprouted so many "graders" with the lowest mark we've seen so far being a B-plus, certainly not looking like any of my elementary school, junior high, high school or college grade cards my dear mother saved in boxes ending up at my house several years ago.

Amazing what you have time to look through when following these stay-at-home rules designed to get our county back on its feet.

And once again, after a draft like that, still four days afterward, as having said before, have more shots than you can shake a stick at.

Here we go.

Extra Credit: There's been a whole lot of credit being passed around for the Cowboys hitting this draft-day home run. Even seem some has gone to owner/GM Jerry Jones' way, and rightfully so, since whenever anyone pans a Cowboys draft, deservedly or not, Jerry always gets bopped over the head. Then there is COO Stephen Jones, whose heavy fingerprints have been all over the Cowboys drafts for the past decade. Also some to head coach Mike McCarthy's influence, and then assistant player personnel man Will McClay. But loved what McClay had to say when asked about the "MVP" status bestowed upon him by The Joneses: "I was more impressed by the team effort from ownership, GM, the head coach, everybody jumping in to the situation, pulling off something that people said was going to be so difficult, and maybe had apprehension about early, but having been dedicated to a plan and having commitment from all. I can't say enough. Somebody said something about the MVP. The MVP of the draft is the scouts to me." You know, he's right. Without the benefit of Pro Day workouts, 30 Visits and Dallas Day, the front office and coaching staff mostly were at the mercy of these scouts' legwork during the entire season. Big high-five to those guys.

Last word goes to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who said following this at-home 2020 NFL Draft, "Virtual was a lot more meaningful than people thought it would be … a deeper experience than I thought it would be."