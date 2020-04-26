Draft Central | 2020

Presented by

Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 08:30 PM

Gut Feeling: Best Day 3 Draft Pick?

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Gut-Feeling--Best-Day-3-Draft-Pick-hero

The Cowboys' 2020 draft class is complete with seven selections, including four on Saturday: cornerback Reggie Robinson, center Tyler Biadasz, defensive end Bradlee Anae and quarterback Ben DiNucci.

Which pick was most impressive? The DallasCowboys.com staff debates.

Mickey Spagnola: This one is one is easy for me, and maybe the lone time in this 2020 NFL Draft the Cowboys forced the issue for a position of need . . . center Tyler Biadasz. This definitely was a need position to me, and already four centers had gone off the board over the last 154 picks. And it was time for the Cowboys to go snatch them one, sending the Eagles a 2021 fifth-round pick and their 2020 fifth-rounder to grab the Eagles' final pick in the fourth round and take this University of Wisconsin clone – they hope – of the retiring center Travis Frederick. Now let's be realistic here. Frederick, the five-time Pro Bowler, was a first-round pick, No. 31 in 2013. Biadasz became the 146th pick. But he was a three-year starter for a run-oriented Badgers team and was the 2019 Rimington Award winner, given to the best center in the nation. And consider this: He will be the only center on the Cowboys' roster when camp starts to have started at the position last year. Joe Looney, backup. Adam Redmond, season-long injured reserve. Connor McGovern, who has not played center since the 2017 season at Penn State and might transition over from guard, injured reserve. Marcus Henry, has yet to play in an NFL game yet. Quiet as it was kept, the center position might have been the biggest need for attention the Cowboys had.

Rob Phillips: Let this sink in for a moment. The Cowboys were able to draft a consensus All-American pass rusher, Bradlee Anae, with a compensatory pick at the end of the fifth round. That's rare. Maybe it's a miscalculation by other teams. Maybe speaks to the overall depth of this year's draft. Regardless, the Cowboys benefit. If Anae can emerge as a starter or regular contributor, any debate about addressing wide receiver in the first round over pass rush/secondary becomes moot. Anae piled up 29.5 sacks in three seasons at Utah. He's technique sound and he's got good bend for an edge rusher. A slow 40 time really shouldn't have dropped him that far. Good pick by Dallas.

Nick Eatman: My favorite pick here is getting the cornerback Reggie Robinson II from Tulsa. Sometimes, you're not just drafting for this year, but down the road. And when you factor in that both Jourdan Lewis and Chido Awuzie are entering the final year of their contracts, cornerback could be a need next season as well. So I loved how the Cowboys piggybacked on taking Diggs on Friday, with Robinson on Saturday, giving them two cornerbacks in the first four rounds that should be able to contribute this year. Plus, Robinson might be one of the better special teams players in this draft, having blocked a kick in each of his four years at Tulsa.

David Helman: Whether it's fair or not, I've developed an opinion over the years that pass rushers almost aren't worth drafting outside the Top 100 picks. The list of Day 3 defensive ends that have gone on to great things in the NFL is relatively small. I might have to make an exception for Bradlee Anae. The Utah pass rusher was a consensus All-American for a College Football Playoff contender in 2019, and he was two-time all-conference. He had three sacks in the Senior Bowl. I don't want to heap too much expectation on the guy, but this is a better talent than the average guy you find at the end of the fifth round. Only time will tell if his talent translates to the next level, but there is at least some potential for this to be a steal.

Related Content

Bucky Brooks: Biadasz Brings Power to Center 
news

Bucky Brooks: Biadasz Brings Power to Center 

While newly-drafted center Tyler Biadasz comes from the same school as Travis Frederick, his scouting report suggests a different type of player in the middle. 
DiNucci, McCarthy Have Hometown Ties
news

DiNucci, McCarthy Have Hometown Ties

Ben DiNucci shared an elevator ride with Mike McCarthy in January, and now a few months later, is a member of the Cowboys with a chance to earn a backup role.
Bucky Brooks: CB Robinson Has Rare Athleticism
news

Bucky Brooks: CB Robinson Has Rare Athleticism

"Robinson is an intriguing guy. He's little underrated but he's big, physical and fast. He had a great week at the Senior Bowl. He's raw but he has the tools to be a starter down the road."
Mick Shots: Warming Up Some NFL Draft Leftovers
news

Mick Shots: Warming Up Some NFL Draft Leftovers

Well, all that went swimmingly well, didn't it?
Will McClay Deflects "MVP" Praise To Scouts
news

Will McClay Deflects "MVP" Praise To Scouts

While the Cowboys were quick to praise Will McClay – the VP of player personnel – for an impressive drive, it was McClay who praised the scouting department instead.
Bucky Brooks: Gallimore Has Size & Rush Ability
news

Bucky Brooks: Gallimore Has Size & Rush Ability

Stopping the run is usually the first priority of a defensive tackle. But third-round pick Neville Gallimore has some rare pass-rush moves for a 300-pounder, something that is detailed in Bucky Brooks' scouting report.
With McCarthy, Draft Is "Players Over System"
news

With McCarthy, Draft Is "Players Over System"

In looking back over a promising draft class, Will McClay credited Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys' coaching staff for valuing talented players over a specific scheme.
5 Draft Grades: Are The Cowboys Best In Class?
news

5 Draft Grades: Are The Cowboys Best In Class?

The grades are in for the Cowboys' 2020 draft, and there's a pretty clear consensus: it ranks among the best in the league this year.
Spagnola: Offense Capable Of Virtual Showtime
news

Spagnola: Offense Capable Of Virtual Showtime

Come on 2020 season opener. Please start on time, by Sunday, Sept. 13.
Jerry Jones: The Best Draft Class Since 2005?
news

Jerry Jones: The Best Draft Class Since 2005?

It's impossible to know how a draft class will pan out in the moment, but Jerry Jones said this is the most excited he's been on draft weekend since 2005, when the Cowboys selected DeMarcus Ware.
QB Ben DiNucci Drafted For Backup Depth
news

QB Ben DiNucci Drafted For Backup Depth

QB DiNucci Drafted For Backup Depth In 7th Round

Advertising