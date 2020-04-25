QB Ben DiNucci Drafted For Backup Depth

The Rundown: A transfer from Pittsburgh, DiNucci started 29 games in two seasons at James Madison, posting a 23-6 record and an appearance in January FCS Championship game held in Frisco, just up the road from The Star in Frisco. He was a first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association pick last year, throwing for 3,441 yards and 29 touchdowns with only six interceptions. His 70.6 completion percentage led the nation.

How He Fits In: New head coach Mike McCarthy says he wants to develop the quarterback room, and DiNucci adds depth and competition for the backup job behind starter Dak Prescott. Cooper Rush has been the No. 2 guy the past two seasons, but he's on a one-year restricted tender. Clayton Thorson was on the practice squad last year. The Cowboys have gone the developmental route at the backup spot since 2016 when Prescott quickly rose up the depth chart as a rookie. DiNucci will have a chance to step in and compete for a reserve role.