Offseason | 2023

7 Coaches Added; Cowboys Announce 2023 Staff

Feb 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

FRISCO, Texas – While the Cowboys have announced a couple of changes already this offseason, the entire staff of assistant coaches were announced on Tuesday.

Among the changes were additions to the quarterback coach, running back coach and offensive line coach.

Veteran coach Mike Solari will coach the offensive line. In fact, Solari has been coaching the NFL for 35 years and got his start with the Cowboys in 1987-88, spending two years on the final two seasons with Tom Landry as head coach. Solari was an assistant offensive line coach and special teams coach for those two seasons. Since then, he's been to six different teams, including the Packers for a season under Mike McCarthy.

The Cowboys also promoted a couple of staff members to position coaches, including Scott Tolzien as the quarterbacks coach and Jeff Blasko as the running game coordinator/RB coach.

Other new coaches this year are Ramon Chinyoung (asst. offensive line /quality control), Will Harriger (offensive assistant/quality control), Sharrif Floyd (asst. defensive line/quality control), Pete Ohnegian (quality control/defensive assistant) and Darian Thompson (asst. linebackers/quality control).Thompson is a former safety who played four seasons with the Cowboys from 2018-2021.

Of course, the biggest change to the staff is moving Brian Schottenheimer from a consultant role to the offensive coordinator, a move that was announced two weeks ago.

Other coaches with new roles and title changes include Ryan Feder (offensive assistant/game management), Cannon Matthews (asst. defensive backs), Justin Rudd (coaching operations manager/analytics).

  • Mike McCarthy, head coach
  • Dan Quinn, defensive coordinator
  • Brian Schottenheimer, offensive coordinator
  • John Fassel, special teams coordinator
  • Jeff Blasko, run game coordinator/RB coach
  • Ramon Chinyoung, quality control/asst. OL
  • Ryan Feder, game management/ offensive asst.
  • Will Harriger, quality control/ offensive asst.
  • Evan Harrington, offensive asst.
  • Chase Haslet, asst. tight ends coach
  • Robert Prince, wide receivers coach
  • Mike Solari, offensive line coach
  • Scott Tolzien, quarterbacks coach
  • Lunda Wells, tight ends coach
  • Aden Durde, defensive line coach
  • Sharrif Floyd, quality control/asst. DL
  • Al Harris, defensive backs coach
  • Cannon Matthews, asst. defensive backs
  • Scott McCurley, linebackers coach
  • Pete Ohnegian, quality control/ defensive assistant
  • Eric Simonelli, quality control/analytics
  • Darian Thompson, quality control/asst. LB
  • Joe Whitt, secondary/Pass Game coordinator
  • Rayna Stewart, asst. special teams
  • Harold Nash, strength & conditioning coordinator
  • Cedric Smith, asst. strength & conditioning
  • Kendall Smith, asst. strength & conditioning

