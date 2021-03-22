7-Round Mock: Predictions For All 10 Dallas Picks

Still more than a month before the NFL Draft, the mock drafts are heating up. The so-called experts have weighed in on all of their projections, including who the Cowboys might grab at No. 10 overall.

Well, our staff writers went a few steps further. We did our first installment of a seven-round mock draft, taking a stab at all 10 Cowboys picks this year.

Here's what our guys picked:

Kyle Youmans

1st round (10th): Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

2nd round (44th): Elijah Molden, DB, Washington

3rd round (75th): Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State

3rd round (99th): Rodarius Williams, CB, Oklahoma State

4th round (115th): Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

4th round (138th): Patrick Jones II, DE, Pittsburgh

5th round (179th): Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston

6th round (192nd): Larry Borom, OT, Missouri

6th round (227th): Tre Norwood, S, Oklahoma

7th round (238th): Jonathan Marshall, DT, Arkansas

Analysis: While the majority of the 2021 offseason wish list lies on the defensive side of the ball, Dallas can't afford to put their investment on offense at risk with a suspect offensive line. Northwestern's Rashawn Slater is the perfect piece to invest in long-term for the front five. He has the ability to play guard and could really shore up the left side of the line of scrimmage until Tyron Smith's time is done and Slater can move to tackle. Additionally, this draft class has a wealth of defensive talent stashed in the middle rounds, and with 10 total selections, makes for an easy option should the Cowboys not address the defense in the first round. Selections like Molden, Togiai, Williams and Browning not only gives flexibility to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but they are soon-to-be starters who could be supplemented by free agent signings and veterans. The large number of draft capitol Dallas holds also allows the freedom to add extra faces to the offensive side later on, like Stevenson and Borom, since it's unlikely to see an entirely defensive draft.

Rob Phillips

1st round (10th): Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

2nd round (44th): Liam Echenberg, OT, Notre Dame

3rd round (75th): Dayo Odeyingbo, DE, Vanderbilt

3rd round (99th): Alim McNeill, DT, North Carolina State

4th round (115th): Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC

4th round (138th): Justin Hilliard, LB, Ohio State

5th round (179th): Kenny Yeboah, TE, Ole Miss

6th round (192nd): Camryn Bynum, CB, California

6th round (227th): Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee

7th round (238th): Buddy Johnson, LB, Texas A&M

Analysis: If you're seeing a trend with my mock draft, yeah, it's defense. Seven of the 10 picks, to be exact. The Cowboys feel the offense will be just fine if they can stay healthy. The defense has the most question marks, and Surtain – one of a few cornerbacks who could go in the top half of the first round – is as pro-ready as any corner in this year's class. Trevon Diggs showed a lot of promise in his rookie year out of Alabama, and Surtain would help Dallas further fortify the position. The Cowboys are confident Tyron Smith and La'el Collins will be ready to play in 2021, but this is a strong class at offensive tackle, and Echenberg is one of several tackle prospects who could go somewhere in the first two rounds. McNeill is a run-stuffing, space-eating tackle who could thrive in new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's scheme. Hufanga and Hilliard were productive at major college programs and would help address depth issues at safety and linebacker.

Nick Eatman

1st Round (10th): Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

2nd Round (44th): Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

3rd Round (75th): Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

3rd Round (99th): Jerome Johnson, DT, Indiana

4th Round (115th): Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa

4th Round (138th): Jacoby Stephens, S/LB, LSU

5th Round (179th): Daelin Hayes, DE, Notre Dame

6th Round (192nd): Rakeem Boyd, RB, Arkansas

6th Round (227th): DJ Daniel, CB, Georgia

7th Round (238th): Josh Pederson, TE, Louisiana-Monroe

Analysis: The Cowboys don't want to say they have a strong need at any spot, but it has to be cornerback, regardless of what happened in free agency. The need to get younger and talented at the position is vital, so after the success Trevon Diggs had a year ago, drafting Surtain just makes sense. If they go with Caleb Farley or Jaycee Horn are possibilities, but I think the safe and smart pick is Surtain. After that, I tried to go as much on defense as possible. Bolton is just a playmaker and they need that at linebacker. I also took some hybrid players like Stephens and Hayes who can play multiple positions. If you're thinking I took Boyd because he's from Arkansas, well, it's true. But I like his game because he's a bigger back with breakaway speed. There is no quarterback on this list, and I wonder if the Cowboys will take one, but I decided against it.

David Helman

1st round (10th): Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

2nd round (44th): Richie Grant, S, UCF

3rd round (75th): Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

3rd round (99th): Walker Little, OT, Stanford

4th round (115th): Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

4th round (138th): Cameron Sample, DE, Tulane

5th round (179th): Keith Taylor, CB, Washington

6th round (192nd): Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech

6th round (227th): Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern

7th round (238th): Racey McMath, WR, LSU

Analysis: I can tell this mock might be too good to be true because I've done my best to address every single need. Revamping the secondary with the best young corner in this class makes entirely too much sense, and pairing him with a ball hawking free safety like Grant would just be too much fun. The Cowboys need insurance behind Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, and Browning has the athleticism and the big-time résumé to do so. Little and Sample would provide depth on both lines, and I picked Kenneth Gainwell simply because he's too versatile to ignore. After that, I'm just looking for guys with traits I love, and it's hard not to like the size and length of Taylor and Deablo in the secondary. I took a flier on my LSU guy, Racey McMath, because I think he's going to be a special teams demon at the next level.

Jonny Auping

1st round (10th): Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

2nd round (44th): Richie Grant, S, UCF

3rd round (75th): Jevon Holland, S/CB, Oregon

3rd round (99th): Aaron Banks, G, Notre Dame

4th round (115th): Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State

4th round (138th): Jimmy Morrissey, C, Pittsburgh

5th round (179th): Javian Hawkins, RB, Louisville

6th round (192nd): Brady Davis, QB, Illinois State

6th round (227th): Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee

7th round (238th): Racey McMath, WR, LSU