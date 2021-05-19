7th-Round Pick 'Ready To Play Every Position'

Versatility is a pretty common requirement on the offensive line, particularly when you consider the Cowboys' injuries last season. The line had eight different starting lineups. Only left guard Connor Williams started all 16 games.

Connor McGovern, a 2019 third-round pick, provided depth at guard and center. Veteran Joe Looney has done the same for the past five seasons, but he's currently still a free agent.

Perhaps there's opportunity for Farniok to grab a backup spot if he shows enough ability at multiple spots. Ironically, the position he worked at most during last week's rookie minicamp – center – was the position he played least in college.

"My really first-ever time playing center was just last year," he said. "I played it in practice at Nebraska and started one game at center and then I had a couple of rotational series for about two or three other games."

Perhaps Farniok's main focus will be competing for a spot behind second-year center Tyler Biadasz. But he'll have his nose in the playbook at every position.

"The more you know, the faster you're going to play, and the faster you can play the better you're going to be," he said. "So every day I learn whatever position they had me play the most, and then I go to the position next to it, all the way down the line. Because knowing what all five guys are supposed to do lets you just play ball instead of thinking about it."

Like Biadasz (Wisconsin), Farniok comes from a college program known for outstanding line play. He sees the same kind of tradition in Dallas.