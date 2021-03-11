Actions Speak Louder Than Words In Signing Dak

"Through it all, throughout the two years, I guess you could say, or more, there was never a slack doubt in my mind that I wouldn't wear the star for the rest of my life," he said.

Prescott's transformation is now complete, from a feel-good story of a fourth-round draft pick to the face of the NFL's biggest franchise – not to mention one of the most well-known names in the game. And for all the debate about whether he's worth it, the conversation will now change to whether he can deliver.

It sounds like a lot of pressure. But, as usual, Prescott wasn't bothered by it.

"I think higher expectations create higher results," he said. "I am all for it. I am excited. It's a privilege to have this pressure. I am just excited to go out there and do what I can."

That's the obvious challenge that awaits when the hugs and handshakes have finished. Prescott steps back into the lineup for a team that finished 6-10, for a franchise that has fallen short of its aspirations for some time now. And he didn't shy away from that, either, making it perfectly clear what his goals are moving forward.

"Obviously, that's my plan, is get a parade in Dallas," he said.

Building a championship team starts with getting the franchise quarterback under contract. Now that that's taken care of, the Cowboys can look toward their future. And despite how many twists the negotiation took, Jerry Jones was once again quite clear: the future looks bright with Dak Prescott under center.