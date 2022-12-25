After Early Pick, Dak Responds to Rally the Offense

Prescott responded nonetheless, as he has since the day he arrived in Dallas. He passed for 347 yards, three touchdowns, a passer rating of 124.3, and led the Cowboys to a monumental 40-34 win over the Eagles to keep their slim chances at the divisional crown intact - and ruining their division rival's best laid Christmas plans.

Oh, but he did have the one interception. But! He also had the game-changing pass to T.Y. Hilton late in the fourth quarter on 3rd and 30 that completely flipped the momentum. So, did Prescott blink with his back against the wall? No, but that's because he was a younger brother, which requires you be mentally tough.

"That comes from I guess [being] a kid," he said. "When you're the younger brother, you get beat up and you take a lot of losses. And the only way to keep going is by responding. It's showing that whatever happened last play really doesn't matter. It's all about the next play."

The circumstances in which Prescott stepped up can't go unnoticed either. While the Eagles were without quarterback Jalen Hurts and instead with backup Gardner Minshew, it was Prescott that faced the defense with the most sacks in the league and got to him six times on Saturday night.

He pulled the Cowboys out of not one, but two separate 10-point deficits against the Eagles and contributed to their 419 total yards of offense and Lamb's 10 catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns. All Prescott was looking for after his interception was one more play.

Fortunately, the Cowboys defense forced four turnovers against the Eagles, giving the offense and Prescott more opportunities to score. How did Prescott and co. fare? 20 of their 40 total points came off turnovers.

In the last three games, the Cowboys have been forced, whether it was their own doing or not, to try and win games that come down to the wire. They did so two weeks ago against the Texans in the 2-minute drill. They let a 17-point lead against Jacksonville slip away and lost in overtime.

But in a Tyson-Holyfield, heavyweight battle on the night before Christmas, the Cowboys pulled prevailed. And though Prescott has been persistent in his messaging over the last week, it still rings true after a game like that; the Cowboys, and Prescott are resilient.