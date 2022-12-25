Kearse, Bland Deliver Presents to Dallas Offense

And then there's Kearse, who was responsible for not one, but two of the takeaways against the Eagles — an interception on Minshew in the second quarter and a fumble recovery in the third quarter of the back-alley brawl.

"We knew we were gonna have opportunities on balls going against Minshew," said Kearse after the harrowing victory that took the Cowboys to 11-4 on the season with a shot at stealing away the division throne and top seat in the NFC still alive.

" We just had to take advantage of our opportunities when they came. In those two particular situations where we had a chance to get to the ball at the same time as the receiver, we just out-physicaled them. We had a hunger to get that ball. They thought it was theirs.

"But we live like, 'If that ball is in the air, it's ours.'"