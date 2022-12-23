Big Facts: No Surprises for Pro Bowl Pollard

Last week's result in Jacksonville may have diminished some playoff storylines, but it could never take away from the pageantry surrounding one of the NFL's best rivalries. The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) aim to keep their NFC East hopes alive for one more week, and prevent the Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) from clinching a divisional title at AT&T Stadium. All eyes will be on the Christmas Eve battle, making it one of the more anticipated games on the NFL calendar. Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Saturday's 3:25 CT kickoff on FOX.