Big Facts: No Surprises for Pro Bowl Pollard

Dec 23, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Kyle Youmans

On-Air Host / Producer

Last week's result in Jacksonville may have diminished some playoff storylines, but it could never take away from the pageantry surrounding one of the NFL's best rivalries. The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) aim to keep their NFC East hopes alive for one more week, and prevent the Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) from clinching a divisional title at AT&T Stadium. All eyes will be on the Christmas Eve battle, making it one of the more anticipated games on the NFL calendar. Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Saturday's 3:25 CT kickoff on FOX.

DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Sack Party

There are only two teams in the NFL with more than 48 sacks, the Philadelphia Eagles (55) and the Dallas Cowboys (49). Dallas outpaced the league in the sack category for much of the season before Philadelphia has registered 19.0 over their last three games, including 6.0 sacks last week in a win over Chicago.

Taking All the Gifts

Last season, the Dallas defense led the NFL with 34 total takeaways in their first 17 game season. This year, they're closing in on that number and lead the league in the takeaway category once again with 26 on the season. 14 have come off recovered fumbles and 12 are from interceptions led by DaRon Bland with four.

The Night Before Christmas

Saturday marks the eighth time in franchise history that the Cowboys have played on Christmas Eve and the third time since 2010. Dallas is 2-5 all-time on the holiday and has lost both games since the opening of AT&T Stadium. Their last Christmas Eve victory came against the Carolina Panthers in 2005.

A.J. Over T.O.?

During their Week 15 win over Chicago, Eagles receiver A.J. Brown surpassed Terrell Owens (1,200) for the most receiving yards by an Eagle during their first season with the team. Brown currently ranks fifth in the NFL with 1,201 yards and is 209 yards away from breaking Mike Quick's single-season franchise record in 1983.

Limiting the Laundry

During their three games in November the Cowboys were flagged for 28 total penalties, more than anyone in the league over a three-game stretch in the month. A large chunk of that was from a 13-penalty game on Thanksgiving. However, that number has declined significantly with only eight total penalties in December so far, the fewest through three games this month.

Home Sweet Home

This week marks the final regular season home game for the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, where they are 7-1 this year. A win on Saturday would be tie the franchise record for home wins in a single season with eight. The only other seasons where Dallas has secured eight home wins were back-to-back 8-0 campaigns in 1980 and 1981.

Wild Card Wilson

Donovan Wilson is just one of 11 players in the NFL, and one of two safeties, with a sack, interception, forced fumble, and fumble recovery. Only Wilson and New York's Julian Love have tallied each of those statistical feats this season as safeties. Some other names who have succeeded in this area include Jalen Ramsey, Isaiah Simmons, Marcus Peters, and others.

Powerful Pollard

Running back Tony Pollard was named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday and needs just 31 rushing yards to reach 1,000 on the season. Entering Week 15, he is averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Only three other running backs have finished a 1,000-yard season with an average of over five yards per carry. Emmitt Smith with his MVP season in 1993, DeMarco Murray in 2013, and Ezekiel Elliott in 2016. If Pollard can finish the season with 5.5 yards per carry, he would become the fourth and all four were named to the Pro Bowl.

Flying High

While the Philadelphia defense has stolen many of the storylines, their offense is one of the best in Eagles history. Philadelphia is one touchdown shy of tying their franchise record for touchdowns in a single season at 54 (2014). Their current number of 54 touchdowns in the most in the NFL.

Diggs Against Philly

In his four career appearances for Trevon Diggs against the Philadelphia Eagles, he has four total interceptions. His first ever multi-interception game came with two picks against Philly in 2020 and he secured another pick in each of their two matchups in 2021. The only game Diggs has not intercepted a pass against the Eagles was their Week 6 meeting this season.

