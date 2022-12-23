Cowboys Catch-Up

Catch-Up: 'Tis The Season For a Rivalry Game

Dec 23, 2022 at 02:30 PM
Layten Praytor

The Cowboys suffered maybe their most crushing loss of the season in Week 15, surrendering a 17-point lead to the Jaguars before heading to overtime and collecting their fourth loss of the year despite clinching a playoff spot. After sifting through the aftermath of the loss, the attention quickly turned to the Cowboys' Christmas Eve battle against the Eagles, who will be without star quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday:

  • Kicking off the week, the Talkin Cowboys team discussed what went right, and wrong for the Cowboys in Jacksonville. Who played well, and who was to blame for the loss? The guys went through it all and how the team watched the game slip away. [Talkin' Cowboys: Blame Game]
  • Of the things that contributed to the Cowboys' loss to the Jaguars, given that they coughed up a 17-point lead and struggled in the running game again, the defensive concerns for the guys in the Player's Lounge zeroed in on what went wrong for them and how to correct it before hosting the Eagles. [Player's Lounge: Defensive Concerns?]

Tuesday:

  • After not making his Cowboys' debut against the Jaguars, receiver T.Y. Hilton looks like he is on track to hit the field for the first time on Saturday against the Eagles. With the Cowboys needing a bit more juice from the receiver spot, Hilton is more than 'ready' to step up. [T.Y. Hilton is 'Ready': 'Defenses Have to Respect Me']
  • With the news breaking Monday afternoon that Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts likely wouldn't be able to play Saturday with a sprained shoulder, the Cowboys Break team discussed how and if that changes the Cowboys' perspective heading into the game. [Cowboys Break: Hurts the Same?]

Wednesday:

  • Despite clinching a playoff spot on Sunday with the Giants' win over the Commanders, Ezekiel Elliott was happy that the Cowboys will be in the playoffs but also said they have bigger goals than just that. "Love making the playoffs, but we're looking to make a run," Elliott said. [Zeke on Cowboys Clinching Playoffs: I Want More]
  • Dak Prescott's struggles with interceptions continued against the Jaguars, including the fateful overtime pick. Head coach Mike McCarthy said earlier in the week that Prescott needed to "keep firing," with the latter agreeing and saying that has been his mindset since coming into the league. [Despite Picks, Dak Will "Keep Firing" vs. Eagles]

Thursday:

  • The Cowboys had seven players selected to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday night, including rookie return man KaVontae Turpin. Turpin detailed his emotional phone call with owner/general manager Jerry Jones and how he learned about his selection. [Turpin 'Brough to Tears' With Pro Bowl Selection]
  • All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith lined up at right tackle against the Jaguars for the first time since his rookie season in 2011. He detailed his experience at the keystone next to fellow All-Pro right guard Zack Martin and how the Cowboys came to the conclusion to slide him over. [Tyron Smith Details Move to RT for Cowboys]

Friday:

  • In this week's edition of Big Facts, Kyle Youmans details all of the detailed stats that both the Cowboys and Eagles hold ahead of their Week 16 meeting, including the pacing of the rest of the NFL as the top two teams in sacks this season and Tony Pollard's big year. [Big Facts: No Surprises for Pro Bowl Pollard]
  • Closing out the week, get all of the final updates for who's in and who's out for Saturday's game and what Jerry Jones said on is Friday morning spot with 105.3 The Fan in regards to Odell Beckham Jr. [Updates]

