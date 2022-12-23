Catch-Up: 'Tis The Season For a Rivalry Game

The Cowboys suffered maybe their most crushing loss of the season in Week 15, surrendering a 17-point lead to the Jaguars before heading to overtime and collecting their fourth loss of the year despite clinching a playoff spot. After sifting through the aftermath of the loss, the attention quickly turned to the Cowboys' Christmas Eve battle against the Eagles, who will be without star quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.