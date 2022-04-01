Analyzing Cowboys Picks From These 12 Mocks

Everyone has an opinion when it comes to the draft. And up until the moment on April 28 when the picks officially start happening, no one is officially right or wrong.
That's what makes the Mock Drafts so fun. And just to be clear, there are a ton of mocks out there and since the Cowboys are picking No. 24, needless to say there are a lot of different names thrown out as good options for the Cowboys.
But there does seem to be a theme.
We went through a few different mocks and highlighted these 12 to see what the opinion is from the national media, and one from our own staff writer – David Helman.
Enjoy the mocks!
- ESPN.com – Mike Tannenbaum
No. 24 - Derek Stingley Jr., CB | LSU
Imagine Trevon Diggs and Stingley covering up opposing receivers. There is incredible potential there. Stingley is an intriguing yet confusing prospect. At his best, he's one of the top three or four players in the entire class. But his injury history and uneven play create a lot of risk. But at No. 24 overall, Dallas could get a steal if he plays anywhere near his ceiling.
- CBSsports.com – Josh Edwards
No. 24 – George Karlaftis, DE | Purdue
Dallas signed Dante Fowler Jr. to counteract the loss of Randy Gregory but Atlanta and Los Angeles have already shook that tree and it has little fruit left to bear. They need a long-term plan and Karlaftis is a player that justifies being taken higher in my opinion. He gives them another young piece to that defensive front.
- Yahoosports.com – Eric Edholm
No. 24 – Nakobe Dean, LB | Georgia
To us this would just be theft. We gave Dallas a grade of "A" for the Micah Parsons pick, shocked he was still on the board, and we'd issue the same grade if Dean fell here. He's absolutely the perfect addition to this Dan Quinn-led defense and can do for it what Deion Jones did early in his career for Quinn's defenses in Atlanta.
- NFL.com – Cynthia Frelund
No. 24. Tyler Linderbaum, C | Iowa
Pedigreed interior O-linemen -- especially ones with projected profiles that suggest at least above-average (if not elite) production -- pair well with what we have seen Kellen Moore call. Linderbaum becomes above-average or better in 30.4 percent of outcomes, per my models. Think of 25 percent as a very high number.
- USA Today – Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
No. 24. Tyler Linderbaum, C | Iowa
Casting off La'el Collins and letting Connor Williams walk reinforced that Dallas' offensive line has taken a serious step back. While adding Linderbaum would not fill either of the voids created by the offseason loss, the selection would represent a return to the approach that set the Cowboys up for success when they selected Tyron Smith, Tyler Frederick and Zack Martin with three of their four first-round picks from 2011-14.
- NFL.com – Bucky Brooks
No. 24 – Boye Mafe, DE | Minnesota
If defensive coordinator Dan Quinn wants an energetic edge rusher to add to the rotation, Mafe might be the pick. The Minnesota standout is a Tasmanian devil off the edges, with a relentless playing style that wears down opponents.
- Drafttek.com
No. 24. Trevor Penning, OT | Northern Iowa
After years of having an elite offensive line, the Cowboys are having to rebuild in the trenches. La'el Collins and Connor Williams have moved over to the AFC, but they may not be missed too much. Trevor Penning is an ultra-nasty prospect who could start at either Guard or Tackle. Penning will need some coaching, and is a risky pick, but Jerry Jones will love the potential.
- Sports Illustrated
No. 27. (Trade With Tampa Bay) Nakobe Dean, LB | Georgia
The Cowboys hit the jackpot with their first-round pick last year (Micah Parsons) and re-signed 2018 first-round linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to a one-year deal. Dean is a three-down linebacker who led the best defense in the country and won the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top collegiate linebacker. His football IQ, instincts and speed allow him to play fast, and he's always around the ball.
- ProFootballNetwork
No. 24. Tyler Linderbaum, C | Iowa
The Cowboys' offseason has been full of ups and downs. But losing La'el Collins and Amari Cooper for a fifth-round pick is abysmal. While receiver, safety, and defensive line are all in play with their first-rounder, I believe Dallas ultimately decides to add some protection up front. Tyler Linderbaum is truly a "generational" center prospect. He only falls this far due to positional value, but what he can do for the Cowboys' front is well worth the No. 24 selection.
- Bleacher Report
No. 24. Zion Johnson, G | Boston College
The Dallas Cowboys' success in recent years really began when the team decided to take guard Zack Martin in the first round instead of flashy quarterback Johnny Manziel. A smart, sensible selection doesn't always sell tickets, but the goal is to put the best product on the field. The team's performance has been uneven ever since, though the Cowboys front has served as a point of pride and the foundation for the entire roster. Boston College's Zion Johnson can provide a similar stabilizing effect at left guard after Connor Williams' free-agency departure. "This would be a dream pairing for a team in the Cowboys with unmatched success drafting at the position. With a hole at left guard, they'd get the highest-rated guard, who happens to be most comfortable on the left side," Thorn said. "Johnson has a clean evaluation as a result of extensive experience in a pro-style scheme in addition to consistent film, excellent physical traits and an outstanding offseason at the Senior Bowl and combine. "Johnson checks the necessary boxes to meet the Cowboys' high standards at the position while keeping their identity as a team anchored by its offensive line intact at least in the short term as it continues to restock talent."
- WalterFootball.com – Charlie Campbell
No. 24. Tyler Linderbaum, C | Iowa
Linderbaum is a very polished and well-rounded player who could be a top center in the NFL. The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder plays with good leverage and has advanced hand placement. He is able to sink his hips to anchor against bull rushes while showing quickness and agility to adjust to speed. For Iowa, Linderbaum was a force as a run blocker while being rock solid in pass protection. Linderbaum looks like a safe pick to become a good starter in the NFL. Team sources say Linderbaum is not big enough to play guard in the NFL and is only a fit for center. He also could have some problems with heavy nose tackles lining up over his head, but he will be an excellent blocker to get out and move to hit blocks at the second level.
- DallasCowboys.com – David Helman
No. 24. Tyler Linderbaum, C | Iowa
Even after losing a few big names on their board, the Cowboys still wind up with a wonderful choice between Linderbaum and Texas A&M's Kenyon Green or Boston College guard Zion Johnson. I lean toward Linderbaum, who could go a long way toward anchoring the middle of this offensive line.