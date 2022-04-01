Analyzing Cowboys Picks From These 12 Mocks

Everyone has an opinion when it comes to the draft. And up until the moment on April 28 when the picks officially start happening, no one is officially right or wrong.

That's what makes the Mock Drafts so fun. And just to be clear, there are a ton of mocks out there and since the Cowboys are picking No. 24, needless to say there are a lot of different names thrown out as good options for the Cowboys.

But there does seem to be a theme.

We went through a few different mocks and highlighted these 12 to see what the opinion is from the national media, and one from our own staff writer – David Helman.

Enjoy the mocks!