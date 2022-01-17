Anger Tries To Explain Post-Fake Play

But, after the conversion was made, special teams coordinator John Fassel could be seen on the sideline insisting that the punting unit stay on the field. Unfortunately, whatever the team was planning to do with that unit never materialized. After wasting the majority of the play clock, the offensive players subbed in and the Cowboys eventually were penalized for a delay of game.

The 49ers would not have been allowed to sub in their defense if the Cowboys had executed whatever they originally intended to do with their special teams unit.

"They can't sub [in that scenario] since we didn't sub anybody off the field," Anger tried to explain after the game. "The refs stood over the ball and we should've snapped the ball."

Anger called the confusion, "kind of unfortunate." He would not say what the play was that they had intended to run.

"We'll run it later, probably," Anger said, despite the fact that there are no games left to play in the season. "It would've been good."