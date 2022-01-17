Ezekiel Elliott: Played Through Partially-Torn PCL

The injury occurred in Week 4 at Carolina, and Elliott appeared on the Cowboys' injury report the rest of the season. The Cowboys managed his snaps during practice weeks and certain games in a rotation with Tony Pollard, but he was still able to play all 18 games, including playoffs, and reached the 1,000-yard mark (1,002 with 10 touchdowns) for the fourth time in his first six seasons.

Through rest and work with the athletic training staff, the injury gradually improved into December and January. Elliott wore a brace on his right knee for the final five games, starting at Washington in Week 4, and liked the stability it provided. He had 12 carries for 31 yards in Sunday's loss.