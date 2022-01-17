#SFvsDAL

Ezekiel Elliott: Played Through Partially-Torn PCL

Jan 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas – Ezekiel Elliott said he played through a partially-torn posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee this season, including Sunday's 23-17 playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

"I won't need a procedure (in the offseason)," Elliott told reporters after the game. "It was an injury that wasn't going to get worse, but it was going to take time."

The injury occurred in Week 4 at Carolina, and Elliott appeared on the Cowboys' injury report the rest of the season. The Cowboys managed his snaps during practice weeks and certain games in a rotation with Tony Pollard, but he was still able to play all 18 games, including playoffs, and reached the 1,000-yard mark (1,002 with 10 touchdowns) for the fourth time in his first six seasons.

Through rest and work with the athletic training staff, the injury gradually improved into December and January. Elliott wore a brace on his right knee for the final five games, starting at Washington in Week 4, and liked the stability it provided. He had 12 carries for 31 yards in Sunday's loss.

"I was just doing my job," Elliott said. "I was going out there and doing what I needed to do for my team. I feel like everyone else in that locker room would have done the same."

