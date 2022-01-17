Vets Say O-Line Underachieved & "Must Get Better"

"It's no secret," Martin said. "We need to get better. We got smacked in the mouth early today and credit to our guys for coming back and fighting through and making it a game. We need to get better."

Collins said after the game that he didn't believe the offensive line had met the standard set by Cowboys' teams he had been a part of in years past.

"I think we have a lot of work to do," Collins said. "We definitely didn't reach the potential of the ability that we have."

The drama of Prescott's contract negotiations lingered over the franchise for multiple years. And while he held himself accountable for the loss after the game, it's certainly unfortunate that in the first season after the team finally committed to their quarterback long-term, they were unable to protect him upon reaching the playoffs.

After being eliminated from the playoffs, Collins reiterated that the offseason would be spent figuring out how the offensive line could be good enough for the team to reach further success.