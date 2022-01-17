Further Review: The Season Comes To A Bitter End

Gameday is always a whirlwind when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. What we think will happen is rarely what actually happens. What actually happens goes by in a blur. And when all is said and done, there's a new week's worth of aftermath to sort out, good or bad. The DallasCowboys.com staff is always there to cover every aspect.
The Warm Up:
- The history between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers is the stuff of NFL lore. No game was bigger than the high stakes showdown in 1993 [Watch the 1993 NFC Championship highlights between the Cowboys and 49ers]
- While it might feel like Sunday's game featured some of the strangest plays in the rivalry, there are plenty of huge moments to choose from when it comes to Cowboys/49ers matchups [Watch Nick Eatman run through his top 10 Cowboys/49ers moments]
- Coming into the game, Amari Cooper said he knew the 49ers' receivers were "elite after the catch" [Watch Cooper talk about the kind of opponent San Francisco is to prepare for on 105.3 The Fan]
- NFL analyst Bucky Brooks tried to warn Cowboy fans when he said that Deebo Samuel had, "five star skills as a running back and a receiver." [Read Brooks on the 49ers best players coming into the game]
Game Time:
- The Cowboys' offense got off to a slow start, but in the second quarter fans saw one last glimpse of the chemistry between an Amari Cooper route and a Dak Prescott pass [Watch Dak's perfect TD pass to Cooper]
- Every Cowboys fan has Dak Prescott rush for a touchdown, but they've never seen him set off a Slime Cannon in the process [Watch the Nickelodeon Slime cannon spray the end zone after Dak's touchdown]
- After a historically great rookie season, Micah Parsons' first playoff game ended in a loss [Watch Parsons explain why he wasn't able to make his typical impact against the 49ers]
- You might still be focused on the miscues, but the Cowboys did make their fair share of great plays in Sunday's playoff loss [Watch the Cowboys' Top Plays vs the 49ers]
What now?
- Ultimately the Cowboys were supposed to win or lose in the playoffs based on Dak Prescott's performance [Watch Dak speak after the game on the postseason disappointment]
- The Cowboys pulled off a fake punt in their playoff matchup. "Unfortunately, nearly all of the excitement was negated by the confusion that followed immediately upon the very next play," Jonny Auping wrote [Read Auping on Bryan Anger's explanation of of the post-fake play]
- Jerry Jones was stunned after the Cowboys' loss. "Jones – along with the team and many others -- believed this year's Cowboys were headed for a special run," Rob Phillips wrote [Read Phillips on Jerry's immediate reaction to the disappointment]
- You really couldn't understand that playoff loss unless you watched it from beginning to end. Unless, of course, you read Kurt Daniels' detailed gamer [Read Daniels' game recap to know exactly what happened and how it happened]