Training Camp | 2023

Presented by

Asim Richards wants to be relied upon during regular season

Aug 15, 2023 at 06:45 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Asim-Richards-wants-to-be-relied-upon-during-regular-season-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. — Despite a training camp for rookie offensive lineman Asim Richards that has featured him getting the majority of his reps at left guard, the fifth round pick out of North Carolina was thrust into the spotlight at left tackle for the preseason opener after an injury to Chuma Edoga last week.

For Richards, it was natural having to slide out to that position – a position he saw nearly 2,500 snaps at in college – before sliding back inside as the game went on to take advantage of the reps available.

"I didn't really know I was going to play tackle until a couple of days before," Richards said. "Chuma went down and I picked it up for him. It felt really natural at both spots. I'm really glad that I've had that time to develop my guard skills. My college experience really helped me be fine at tackle during the game."

Working with offensive line coach Mike Solari, Richards has been able to pick up playing at guard rather smoothly, and that transitioned into him showing his strength and quick hands inside last Saturday.

"I feel like I know how to get my hands up quicker," he said. "Everything happens really quick inside. It's not like the outside where there's more space. They're on you quick and they're bigger guys. You just gotta get your hands up and that's what I'm learning. I'm still improving on that."

When Richards was selected in the 2023 draft, versatility between tackle and guard really stood out. The front office said from the jump that Richards would get work both outside and inside to see where his maximum potential resides.

"One of the reasons why they drafted me is versatility, so they can trust me out there and put me at guard which they did," he said. "I can be versatile. I can play multiple positions and I know a lot of these guys in the room can do the same. I just want to be that guy that they can rely on during the season."

His first step towards being that guy that can be relied upon was mostly successful for Richards in his preseason debut, but work is still left to be done to accomplish that feat.

Moving forward, it's about remaining consistent and continuing to show that he can be just as dominant at either position the offensive staff wants him at.

"I'm hoping to just get better with my technique at guard, better at tackle too. I want to be whoever they need me to be, that guy."

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Tolbert headlines big day for WRs

While the return of Zack Martin stole the show for Tuesday's practice, there were plenty of other highlights, including some great catches by the wide receivers.
news

Eatman: Zack Martin's return made 3 spots better

The return of Zack Martin not only improves right guard appreciably, but the two spots around him as well.
news

Impact: Zack Martin's deal benefits both sides; Gives Cowboys ability to fulfill aspirations in 2023

While Zack Martin's deal benefits both sides financially, it also gives each side the ability to fulfill high aspirations in 2023
news

Ezekiel Elliott expected to battle Cowboys for first time in NFL career, agrees to terms with Patriots

It feels a little unthinkable that the Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott would be on opposite sidelines during an NFL contest, but that is exactly what will occur when the Patriots come to town.
news

Zack Martin, Cowboys agree on pay raise; ends training camp holdout

The holdout from Zack Martin has ended after the eight-time All-Pro lineman agreed to terms on a reworked deal that will increase his pay over the next two seasons.
news

DeMarcus Lawrence on Cowboys defensive potential: 'It's all about finishing'

As a longtime leader of the Cowboys defense, DeMarcus Lawrence is still very much in his prime, and the potential of the current unit in Dallas has him wearing a huge smile.
news

Rookie CB Eric Scott Jr. looking to bounce back in Seattle

Sixth round selection CB Eric Scott Jr. didn't have the strongest preseason debut, but he's looking forward to bouncing back with the experience in hand.
news

Highlights from McCarthy's Monday presser

Head coach Mike McCarthy met with the media on Monday morning to discuss the opening preseason game and the state of the team moving into week two of exhibition games.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 surprises from Cowboys camp

As the Cowboys get ready for their first preseason game on Saturday, what have been the biggest surprises so far at camp? We went through a list of 10 surprising players and situations from Oxnard. 
news

The Blueprint: 2023 Cowboys Training Camp Hub

The inaugural and definitive tracker for the Cowboys training camp — news, notes and updates — so be sure to bookmark and visit it often!
news

Will Grier looking for consistency in preseason

Will Grier has stacked a few good days in training camp, and he'll look to carry that into the preseason starting on Saturday.
Advertising