Asim Richards wants to be relied upon during regular season

Working with offensive line coach Mike Solari, Richards has been able to pick up playing at guard rather smoothly, and that transitioned into him showing his strength and quick hands inside last Saturday.

"I feel like I know how to get my hands up quicker," he said. "Everything happens really quick inside. It's not like the outside where there's more space. They're on you quick and they're bigger guys. You just gotta get your hands up and that's what I'm learning. I'm still improving on that."

When Richards was selected in the 2023 draft, versatility between tackle and guard really stood out. The front office said from the jump that Richards would get work both outside and inside to see where his maximum potential resides.

"One of the reasons why they drafted me is versatility, so they can trust me out there and put me at guard which they did," he said. "I can be versatile. I can play multiple positions and I know a lot of these guys in the room can do the same. I just want to be that guy that they can rely on during the season."

His first step towards being that guy that can be relied upon was mostly successful for Richards in his preseason debut, but work is still left to be done to accomplish that feat.

Moving forward, it's about remaining consistent and continuing to show that he can be just as dominant at either position the offensive staff wants him at.