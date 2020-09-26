Awuzie To IR; Cowboys Add CB, OT Depth

Sep 26, 2020 at 02:15 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Mailbag-Could-Chidobe-Awuzie-Play-Safety-hero
AP Photo/Ric Tapia

FRISCO, Texas – Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie has been placed on Reserve/Injured with a hamstring injury, and the Cowboys have added more depth at cornerback and offensive tackle ahead of Sunday's game at Seattle.

The Cowboys have signed cornerback Saivion Smith from the practice squad and elevated cornerback Deante Burton and offensive tackle Eric Smith from the practice squad.

Awuzie is expected to miss multiple weeks, according to head coach Mike McCarthy, after hurting his hamstring on special teams last Sunday against Atlanta. Cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) is also on Reserve/Injured for a minimum of three weeks.

This is the second straight week Eric Smith has been called up from the practice squad. Starting left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) is officially listed as questionable to play Sunday.

Up to two practice squad players can be elevated each week the day before a game and move back to the practice squad the day after the game.

Related Content

Spagnola: Pressure In Seattle Is The Answer
news

Spagnola: Pressure In Seattle Is The Answer

On Aug. 16, a little more than two weeks after the Cowboys reported for the start of training camp, they signed Pro Bowl defensive lineman Everson Griffen.
A Moment CeeDee Lamb Will Cherish Forever
news

A Moment CeeDee Lamb Will Cherish Forever

"I'll cherish that moment forever. … I'm looking to hopefully see it again and again."
Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-Seahawks
news

Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-Seahawks

The Cowboys enjoyed a thrilling comeback win last week, but now have another tough task waiting in Seattle. Check out the staff writers this week as they offer up their predictions for Sunday.
Catch-Up: Recap This Week's Top Headlines, Videos
news

Catch-Up: Recap This Week's Top Headlines, Videos

Everything you need to get ready for Sunday's game is here as we bundle up all of the top headlines, videos and sound bites from the Cowboys as they prepare to face Seattle.

Advertising