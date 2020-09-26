Awuzie To IR; Cowboys Add CB, OT Depth

FRISCO, Texas – Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie has been placed on Reserve/Injured with a hamstring injury, and the Cowboys have added more depth at cornerback and offensive tackle ahead of Sunday's game at Seattle.

The Cowboys have signed cornerback Saivion Smith from the practice squad and elevated cornerback Deante Burton and offensive tackle Eric Smith from the practice squad.

Awuzie is expected to miss multiple weeks, according to head coach Mike McCarthy, after hurting his hamstring on special teams last Sunday against Atlanta. Cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) is also on Reserve/Injured for a minimum of three weeks.

This is the second straight week Eric Smith has been called up from the practice squad. Starting left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) is officially listed as questionable to play Sunday.