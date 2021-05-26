Offseason | 2021

Ben McAdoo Hired To Consultant Role

May 26, 2021 at 05:00 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Ben-McAdoo-hero
AP Photo/Logan Bowles

FRISCO, Texas – Mike McCarthy is reuniting with a familiar face. 

Word surfaced on Wednesday afternoon that the Cowboys are hiring longtime NFL coach Ben McAdoo into a consulting role in the organization.

McAdoo's name should be familiar to anyone who follows the Cowboys, but he's also quite familiar with McCarthy. He is most noteworthy for serving as the head coach of the New York Giants for two seasons, highlighted by the Giants' most recent playoff trip in 2016.

Prior to that, though, McAdoo has worked extensively with McCarthy across a variety of jobs. 

Most notably, he coached tight ends at the outset of McCarthy's tenure in Green Bay, working in that role from 2006-11. From there, he coached Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' quarterbacks in 2012 and 2013, helping him secure the Giants' offensive coordinator job.

McAdoo also made two other NFL stops with McCarthy, working under him on staffs in New Orleans and San Francisco before McCarthy was eventually hired to the Packers' top job.

All told, McAdoo brings 15 years of NFL coaching experience with him, including his most recent stop as Jacksonville's quarterbacks coach in 2020.

From the time he was hired, McCarthy's has sought out NFL experience in his hires. Dan Quinn, John Fassel, Joe Philbin, Joe Whitt Jr. and George Edwards have all worked for other teams at either the head coach or coordinator level. With McAdoo on board, add one more experienced name to the list.

Related Content

news

Mick Shots: Thank Goodness For OTAs' Return

Highlighting this week's OTAs, including what's going on at safety, cornerback, the offensive line and more!
news

Diggs Learning From Both Of His "Big Brothers"

Trevon Diggs was thrown into action from Day 1 last year, but things such as this week's OTA practices are still something brand new for the talented cornerback.
news

8 Under The Radar Standouts From OTA Practice

In the first practice this offseason that had both vets and rookies together, here are eight players that might be flying under the radar, but showed out this week in practice.
news

Damontae Kazee Off & Running In Bounce Back Bid

Damontae Kazee has been on the field for the start of the Cowboys' offseason practices, and that's not something everyone expected to see.
news

Prescott Returns To Action "Pretty Much Full-Go"

The Cowboys quarterback says he's "pretty much full-go" as he returns to the field during this week's OTA practices.
news

Jaylon Smith Addresses Switch To No. 9, LB Additions

From the age of 9, Jaylon Smith had always worn 9 on the football field.
news

Practice Points: 10 Quick Items From Tuesday's OTA

The Cowboys were back in action on Tuesday for another OTA session, the first one open to the media. From Dak's return to the other players back from injury, here are some points of interest.
news

Jaylon Smith, Donovan Wilson Switch Numbers

Jaylon Smith is switching things up, as it was confirmed Tuesday that the Cowboys' star linebacker is switching into No. 9, his old college number.
news

Top Storylines To Watch As OTAs Get Underway

In all likelihood, OTAs won't shed a ton of light on the Cowboys' plans for 2021. But the first practices of the offseason, which begin this week, still come with plenty of interesting angles to watch.
news

Spagnola: Backup QB Dilemma Still Brewing

The Cowboys are still on the hunt for a veteran presence, but the pickings are growing increasing slim.
news

Cowboys Hold Workout With QB Brett Hundley

The Cowboys are continuing their search for quarterback depth.
Advertising