Ben McAdoo Hired To Consultant Role

FRISCO, Texas – Mike McCarthy is reuniting with a familiar face.

Word surfaced on Wednesday afternoon that the Cowboys are hiring longtime NFL coach Ben McAdoo into a consulting role in the organization.

McAdoo's name should be familiar to anyone who follows the Cowboys, but he's also quite familiar with McCarthy. He is most noteworthy for serving as the head coach of the New York Giants for two seasons, highlighted by the Giants' most recent playoff trip in 2016.

Prior to that, though, McAdoo has worked extensively with McCarthy across a variety of jobs.

Most notably, he coached tight ends at the outset of McCarthy's tenure in Green Bay, working in that role from 2006-11. From there, he coached Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' quarterbacks in 2012 and 2013, helping him secure the Giants' offensive coordinator job.

McAdoo also made two other NFL stops with McCarthy, working under him on staffs in New Orleans and San Francisco before McCarthy was eventually hired to the Packers' top job.

All told, McAdoo brings 15 years of NFL coaching experience with him, including his most recent stop as Jacksonville's quarterbacks coach in 2020.