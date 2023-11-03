Big Facts: Second Head-to-Head Meeting for Dak and Hurts

Dallas and Philadelphia. A rivalry that runs deep and stats that run even deeper. Two franchises at the top of the NFC East, battling for an early advantage in the standings. The Dallas Cowboys (5-2) enters having won four of their last five matchups with the Philadelphia Eagles (7-1). But Philly holds the best record in football and is fresh off their NFC title. Here are the 8 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's 3:25 CT kickoff on FOX.

Home away from Home – Dak Prescott has found a home among NFC East divisional games in his career, posting a 28-7 all-time record. This is the third-most wins by a starting quarterback since 2016 behind only Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes (29).

Anything but Bland – With his third pick-six of the season, DaRon Bland now holds the record for most interception returns for touchdowns in a single Cowboys season. With one more pick-six, he would tie the NFL record for most in a single season, becoming the first with four since Eric Allen in 1991.

Dak vs. Hurts Part II – Sunday marks just the second ever head-to-head meeting between Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts. Due to injuries or playoff scenarios, backup quarterbacks have been involved for one team or the other in five of the last six meetings. The only meeting between the two resulted in a 41-21 Cowboys win in Week 3 of 2021.

Top 10 Efficiency – Both Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts rank inside the NFL top 10 in completion percentage. Prescott enters Week 9 second in the league (71.0). Hurts is currently ninth (68.4).

CeeDee and Dak – Dak Prescott has solidified his connection with CeeDee Lamb this season. When targeting Lamb, Dak has tallied a 131.6 rating, the third-highest quarterback to receiver rating in the NFL.

Smooth as Butter – After knocking through two field goals in the Week 8 win over the Rams, Brandon Aubrey tied Travis Coons for the most consecutive field goal makes to begin a career. His 18-for-18 mark includes two 50-plus yarders, one away from tying the Cowboys rookie record held by Ken Willis.

Starting the Stretch – The Eagles' matchup with the Cowboys marks the beginning of their toughest stretch of the season. Philadelphia's next six games are against 2022 playoff teams with a combined .684-win percentage.