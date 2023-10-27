Big Facts: Stafford Hasn't Won at Dallas since 2011

The bye week is now in the rear view mirror and the long journey to finish the NFL regular season now begins in Dallas. This week, the Cowboys (4-2) return to AT&T Stadium after playing four of their first six games on the road, welcoming in the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) for an NFC showdown. The Rams enter on a rollercoaster of a ride in the first two months of the season, as the Cowboys look to continue in the right direction after a week off. Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's 12:00 CT kickoff on FOX.

Home Sweet Home – The Cowboys have won 10 straight games at AT&T Stadium, the longest active streak in the NFL. With a win on Sunday, they would own the longest streak for the franchise since the 1991-92 season. The second-closest active home winning streak in the NFL belongs to the San Francisco 49ers (5).

Stafford's Homecoming – Sunday marks the fifth time in Matthew Stafford's NFL career that he returns to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex as an opponent and his first with the Rams. The Highland Park, Texas native was 1-3 in games with the Detroit Lions, including a Wild Card loss to Dallas in 2015. Stafford's only win in Arlington came in Week 4 of 2011.

Primed for Parsons – Micah Parsons enters this week second in the NFL in QB pressures with 38 pressures. That number could go up this week as Matthew Stafford enters as the second-second pressured quarterback in the league, taking 116 QB pressures this season.

Not so Silent Lamb – CeeDee Lamb has caught an impressive 34 of 42 targets this season, marking an 81% reception percentage. This ranks second in the NFL among receivers with at least 30 targets or more, trailing only Adam Thielen.

Ring for Ware – This Sunday, Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware will become the 23rd to be enshrined into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor. He's the ninth defensive player to receive the honor and the first overall inductee since Gil Brandt in November of 2018.

Zoning Out – Dak Prescott has thrown just four interceptions in the 2023 season. However, three of those appeared against a zone coverage defense. The Rams have run zone coverage on 73.6% of snaps entering Week 8, 11th-most in the NFL.

Prove it Pollard – Entering Week 8, Tony Pollard is averaging 91.0 scrimmage yards per game, ranking 7th among all running backs. He's tallied that number despite a career-low average in yards per carry (3.9) and yards per touch (4.9).

Magic Number of 17 – In the four Dallas wins this season, the Cowboys have held their opponents to 17 points or less. While their losses have both resulted from 28-points outputs or more after the 28-16 loss to Arizona, and the 42-10 loss to San Francisco.

Settling Stafford – Since leading the Rams to a Super Bowl LVI title, Matthew Stafford is 6-10 as the starter at quarterback. He finished with far more touchdown throws in his first 17 games with the team (41), than he has in the 16 games since (17).