Big Facts: Cowboys aiming for perfection at home

It's the penultimate weekend of the 2023 regular season and there is plenty still on the line. Both the Dallas Cowboys (10-5) and Detroit Lions (11-4) are aiming for playoff positioning down the stretch. The Cowboys are desperately trying to keep pace in the NFC East while hoping the Philadelphia Eagles slip up. While the Lions are division champions for the first time since 1993 but are looking to catch the San Francisco 49ers for the top seed in the NFC. Here are the 8 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Saturday's 7:15 CT kickoff on ESPN.

Home Sweet Home – The Cowboys have a chance to finish the season 8-0 at AT&T Stadium in 2023. A win would mark the 8-0 perfect season at home, joining only the 1980 and 1981 teams. Their 15-game home winning streak is the longest active streak in the NFL and the second-longest in franchise history.

Jimmy's Statistics – Saturday also marks a historic day as legendary coach Jimmy Johnson finally takes his spot in the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor. He's the 24th member to be inducted after winning back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1992 and 1993. He coached five members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, Charles Haley, and Larry Allen. Another former player of his, Darren Woodson is currently a finalist for the Class of 2024 and already enshrined into the Ring of Honor.

Primetime Lions – The Detroit Lions have been rock-solid in primetime settings in 2023. The Lions are 4-0 in primetime slots, tied for the best record with the 12-3 Baltimore Ravens. Marking a significant turnaround from the 8-18 record in primetime games since 2000.

QBs of the 2016 NFL Draft – Both Jared Goff and Dak Prescott look to represent the 2016 NFL Draft on Saturday. Goff was the first overall pick in 2016 to the Los Angeles Rams, while Prescott was selected in the fourth round by the Cowboys. Both rank inside the top 10 in QB wins, passing touchdowns, and Pro Bowl selections since being drafted.

Lions Taking a Leap – Since the Cowboys defeated the Lions 24-6 in Week 7 of 2022, the Lions look like a completely different team. That loss dropped the Lions to 1-5 before winning 8 of their last 11 games. Since then, the Lions have put together a record of 19-7, third to only the Eagles and 49ers over that span.

Not Just Aidan – While Aidan Hutchinson receives most of the attention following his 2nd-overall selection in 2022, his teammates have helped produce one of the top pass rushes in football. Hutchinson leads the team with 6.5 sacks and 23 QB hits, but the Lions have benefited from 17 players recording at least one sack this season. A number that leads the NFL.

Historic Start for Lamb – CeeDee Lamb reached the 5,000 scrimmage yards milestone last weekend during the loss to Miami. He became just the sixth wide receiver to reach 5,000 yards in their first four seasons, joining an impressive list. Only Jerry Rice, Torry Holt, Randy Moss, Michael Thomas, and Justin Jefferson have also achieved the feat.