Big Opportunity Likely Awaits CB Kelvin Joseph

"A few weeks ago with Jourdan (Lewis) being out, I thought it really showcased and highlighted Kelvin putting the work in to be ready," Quinn said. "So that moment, you really get a chance to prove yourself. To say 'Alright, in this moment, how's it going to go down, how are you going to be ready?' I thought the work that he's put in allowed himself to say 'When the moment comes, I'll be ready.' It's not the easiest thing to do. You're wanting to go, you're wanting to go, and all you're doing is practice. You're not getting the chances to go. So he had some playtime in the dime packages and others, but having that moment I guess proved the work that he put in about getting ready and playing, and it paid off. He'll get some opportunities for that on Saturday."