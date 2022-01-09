Cowboys Make Plenty Of History In Big 2nd Half

PHILADELPHIA – It's hard to keep track of all the different ways the Cowboys hit the record book on Saturday night.

That'll happen when you blow the doors off a divisional rival, 51-26, in a regular season finale – but not all records are created equal.

Franchise records get set with some frequency in this league, but JaQuan Hardy's 22-yard touchdown run with 8:36 to play against the Eagles set an NFL record that might stand for quite some time.

Coming moments after a Corey Clement touchdown catch, Hardy's run made him the 22nd member of this Cowboys roster to score a touchdown – the most ever in the NFL.

"I think that says a lot about a team – just to have that many guys score touchdowns is impressive," said Dak Prescott.

That goes from the top down, too. Saturday night marked the first time in history that the Cowboys have seen four different players record at least six touchdowns, as Cedrick Wilson's two scores saw him join Dalton Schultz, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb at that mark.

That's not to mention the likes of Ezekiel Elliott, who has 12 touchdowns of his own this season.

If you've watched this season, though, you know it goes much deeper. Clement and Hardy are just the latest on a list that includes four different defenders in Trevon Diggs, DeMarcus Lawrence, Anthony Brown and Carlos Watkins.

"We talk about the offense being built around making the quarterback successful by having the ability to spread the ball around on offense, and the guys on special teams and defense having the ability to put the ball in the end zone," said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

That wasn't the only mark. As the second half of this 51-26 beatdown unfolded, the Cowboys hit a few other noteworthy marks: