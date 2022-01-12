NFL Awards

Dak Claims 3rd Offensive Player of the Week Award

Jan 12, 2022 at 07:30 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Dak-Claims-3rd-Offensive-Player-of-the-Week-Award-hero
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Dak Prescott's record-setting night in Philadelphia keeps getting attention.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Prescott was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Eagles.

Prescott threw for a career-high five touchdowns, which tied the franchise single-game record. More importantly, he surpassed Tony Romo's single-season record for touchdown passes, getting to 37 this season. Romo had 36 TD passes in 2007.

This marks the third time this season Dak has won this weekly award. He becomes the first quarterback in franchise history to win it three times in a season, and ties Emmitt Smith, who also won this three times in both 1992 and 1995 – a pair of Super Bowl winning seasons.

Prescott is the latest individual award for the Cowboys, who had 15 this year. Only the Bengals (21) got more individual awards in the NFL this season.

Dak won all three of the Cowboys' Offensive Player of the Week awards, doing so in Week 6 (New England) and Week 16 (Washington). Trevon Diggs (Week 4, Carolina) and Micah Parsons (Week 8, Minnesota) also won the Defensive Player of the Week award for the NFC.

Parsons won Pepsi Rookie of the Week three times (Week 8, 10, 14), the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month twice (November, December) and Diggs also won the NFL Defensive Player of the Month (September).
Prescott won three NFL FedEx Air Player of the Week awards (Week 6, 10, 12), and is nominated for this week's award as well. Ezekiel Elliott won the FedEx Ground Player of the Week once this year in Week 4.

Related Content

news

Micah Parsons Takes Home Another Rookie Award

The awards keep piling up for Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for the second time this season.
news

Dak Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

For the second time this season, Dak Prescott has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
news

Dak Nominated For Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Dak Prescott is the Cowboys' nominee for the 32nd annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, given to an NFL player who most exemplifies outstanding sportsmanship.
news

Micah Parsons Wins NFL's Rookie of the Month 

The Cowboys linebacker posted 6.5 sacks in the month of November, the second-most in team history. 
news

Diggs Named NFC Defensive Player Of The Month

In case there was any one left who hadn't noticed, the NFL put it in writing Thursday morning by announcing Diggs as its NFC Defensive Player of the Month.
Advertising