Dak Claims 3rd Offensive Player of the Week Award

Dak Prescott's record-setting night in Philadelphia keeps getting attention.
The NFL announced on Wednesday that Prescott was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Eagles.
Prescott threw for a career-high five touchdowns, which tied the franchise single-game record. More importantly, he surpassed Tony Romo's single-season record for touchdown passes, getting to 37 this season. Romo had 36 TD passes in 2007.
This marks the third time this season Dak has won this weekly award. He becomes the first quarterback in franchise history to win it three times in a season, and ties Emmitt Smith, who also won this three times in both 1992 and 1995 – a pair of Super Bowl winning seasons.
Prescott is the latest individual award for the Cowboys, who had 15 this year. Only the Bengals (21) got more individual awards in the NFL this season.
Dak won all three of the Cowboys' Offensive Player of the Week awards, doing so in Week 6 (New England) and Week 16 (Washington). Trevon Diggs (Week 4, Carolina) and Micah Parsons (Week 8, Minnesota) also won the Defensive Player of the Week award for the NFC.
Parsons won Pepsi Rookie of the Week three times (Week 8, 10, 14), the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month twice (November, December) and Diggs also won the NFL Defensive Player of the Month (September).
Prescott won three NFL FedEx Air Player of the Week awards (Week 6, 10, 12), and is nominated for this week's award as well. Ezekiel Elliott won the FedEx Ground Player of the Week once this year in Week 4.