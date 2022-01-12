Dak Claims 3rd Offensive Player of the Week Award

This marks the third time this season Dak has won this weekly award. He becomes the first quarterback in franchise history to win it three times in a season, and ties Emmitt Smith, who also won this three times in both 1992 and 1995 – a pair of Super Bowl winning seasons.

Prescott is the latest individual award for the Cowboys, who had 15 this year. Only the Bengals (21) got more individual awards in the NFL this season.

Dak won all three of the Cowboys' Offensive Player of the Week awards, doing so in Week 6 (New England) and Week 16 (Washington). Trevon Diggs (Week 4, Carolina) and Micah Parsons (Week 8, Minnesota) also won the Defensive Player of the Week award for the NFC.