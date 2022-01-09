#DALvsPHI

Running Wild: 3 RBs Score, Zeke Hits Milestone

Jan 09, 2022 at 01:00 AM
Auping_Jonny-HS20
Jonny Auping

Star Magazine Contributor

Running-Wild--3-RBs-Score,-Zeke-Hits-Milestone-hero

PHILADELPHIA - As the Cowboys took the field in Philadelphia Saturday night, Tony Pollard watched from Texas. The dynamic running back didn't travel with the team as he took the final week of the season to heal a foot injury before the playoffs.

Dallas would turn out to be just fine with the running backs they did bring to Lincoln Financial Field. Three running backs scored touchdowns against the Eagles, and that doesn't include Ezekiel Elliott, who rushed for 87 yards.

Many expected that Elliott, who has played through a seemingly improving knee injury all season, would also take the final game of the season to rest to ensure full health for the playoffs, but the veteran surprised them by not only starting the game but rushing the ball 18 times. 

"Zeke's a warrior and I think he doesn't get enough credit for all of the little things he does," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "He does the dirty work particularly in protection. He's been grinding it out and playing with the knee [injury] since the Carolina game. Any time you see a player hit an annual milestone it's obviously a positive. But in the big picture of things, he need that, we needed that, and it was good to get our sixth win in the division coming in here tonight."

In the process Elliott's 87 yards put him over 1,000 yards for the season, an impressive feat considering he was playing at less than 100 percent for months. He also reached over 1,250 total scrimmage yards on the year, which made him the second player in NFL history, along with LaDanian Tomlinson, to record 1,250 scrimmage yards and eight total touchdowns in each of his first six seasons. 

But as the Cowboys gained complete control of the game in the third quarter, most of the offensive starters were pulled and the running backs behind Elliott and Pollard on the depth chart got in on the fun. Corey Clement, who has earned increased opportunity over the past few weeks, rushed for 58 yards against his former team and caught a touchdown as well. 

"I won a Super Bowl here my first year," Clement said after the game. "At this point, it's about just still enjoying the game. Enjoying it with the guys I just met three months ago and it's already family-like." 

The Cowboys were sure to diversify their running back touchdowns against the division rival before the game's end. JaQuan Hardy rushed the ball three times for 26 yards, including a 22-yard burst into the end zone. Prior to that, Ito Smith, who had only been elevated from the practice squad Saturday morning, took his only carry of the day into the end zone for a four-yard score. 

"I love being a part of this team," Smith said after the game. "I've been here for a short time, but since I've been here they've embraced me with open arms. It's family-oriented."

Related Content

news

Cowboys Make Plenty Of History In Big 2nd Half

It's hard to keep track of all the different ways the Cowboys hit the record book on Saturday night.
news

Dak Focused On Playoffs More Than Records

As he jogged to the bench with five touchdown passes under his belt, Dak Prescott figured his coaches and teammates were simply congratulating him on one nice night.
news

Eatman: That's Exactly What This Team Needed

The Cowboys had three goals heading into Saturday's game and they were able to accomplish all of them.
news

Cedrick Wilson Keeps Delivering With Gallup Out

Another big game for WR Cedrick Wilson filling in for an injured Michael Gallup.
news

Zuerlein: XP Misses "Not Ideal" But Still Confident

In the week heading into Saturday's game against the Eagles, Jerry Jones seemed to vocalize a little bit of that frustration.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Cooper Extends Two Big Drives

The five plays you shouldn't forget include a big sideline catch by Amari Cooper that led to a score.
news

Game Recap: Records Fall in 51-26 Win

Records fall as Dak Prescott and the Cowboys dominate in a 51-26 victory over the rival Eagles.
news

Spagnola: Must Go Running Into These Playoffs

How do the Cowboys expect to improve their offense if they don't play their starters?
news

Big Facts: Perfect Division Record; Landing On 21?

Here are eight additional 'big facts' to note ahead of Saturday's 7:15pm CT kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field.
news

Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-Eagles

How will the Cowboys finish up the regular-season in Philadelphia? Check out this week's predictions for Saturday's game.
news

Trevon Diggs Among 3 More Players Ruled Out 

The Cowboys went to Philadelphia Friday but didn't have some key players, including Trevon Diggs, who is the latest Pro Bowler to be ruled out for Saturday. 
Advertising