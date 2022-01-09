Cedrick Wilson Keeps Delivering With Gallup Out

"We can put up big numbers if we're all snapping," Wilson said. "We have a few guys that don't even get touches, and they were part of the offense as well. It goes to our preparation in practice, when everybody gets in, and when we can roll it over into the game."

Wilson has developed into a super-sub in his fourth year with the team. He sat out his 2018 rookie year with a shoulder injury but has been a reliable option for Prescott the past three seasons when the Cowboys have called his number, including a seven-game stretch earlier this season while Gallup was on injured reserve with a calf strain.

Wilson finished the regular season with career highs across the board: 45 catches for 602 yards and 6 TDs, as well as 11 punt returns for 36 yards and 3-for-3 pass attempts on gadget plays (now 5-for-5 in his career).

Maybe the most impressive part is Wilson's efficiency. He caught 5 of 6 targets from Prescott on Saturday (45 of 61 this season).

"Like I always talk about, the biggest reason why this team is good is because of the depth we have. Ced is an example of that," Cooper said. "Somebody goes down, unfortunate that MG went down, Ced can just step in and get the job done. Same for pretty much every position across the board."

Wilson prides himself on knowing all three receiver positions so he can contribute wherever needed across the formation, but he says Gallup -- a close friend and arguably the Cowboys' best deep threat -- brings something unique to the offense when healthy.

"It's two different play styles," Wilson said. "He plays the X, and I play the F. Most of my work comes from a majority in the slot. We're definitely going to miss him on the outside."

Like Gallup, Wilson is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after the season. Games like Saturday night only help the potential value of a second contract. But he's only thinking about the Cowboys' opportunity to make a postseason run over the next few weeks.