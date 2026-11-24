The Cowboys haven't won back-to-back games in a regular season since last year but can do that this week if they can find a way to knock off an Eagles team that won their first game since Week 2 of the season.

It's been a rollercoaster ride for both teams this year, but the Cowboys enter Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game as the favorite, especially with an advantage at quarterback with the veteran Dak Prescott, who has accounted for 10 touchdowns the last two weeks against his backup last season in Joe Milton, who is starting his third straight game.

The Cowboys and Eagles have only met two other times on Thanksgiving, with Philly winning both matchups in 1989 and 2014. Can Dallas finally get the win here?

Let's look at the storylines for both teams heading into the matchup:

Eagles

Breaking the losing skid – After a 2-0 start to the season, the Eagles proceeded to lose seven straight games – under three different starting quarterbacks – before finally getting a win last Sunday in an in-state battle with Pittsburgh. The 19-16 win over the Steelers improved the Eagles to 3-7 this year heading into Thursday's game with the Cowboys. Philly is looking to avoid an in-season sweep to Dallas for the first time since the 2021 season.

Welcome back, Joe – Let's see how much of a "welcome" the Cowboys will give to Joe Milton, who was the Cowboys' backup quarterback last season and spent training camp and preseason with the team before the Cowboys decided to go with Sam Howell as Dak's backup. Milton eventually landed with the Eagles and has started two games, going 1-1 in the last two weeks, which has produced just a total of 30 points combined. They'll be facing a Cowboys team that is now averaging 30.6 points per game.

Barkley back? – Saquon Barkley has yet to record a 100-yard rushing game this season, but he's starting to show some signs of getting back to normal after dealing with various injuries this year. Barkley has scored a rushing touchdown in each of the last four games, a streak that began against the Cowboys back on Oct. 26. In that game, Barkley rushed for 62 yards but an 8.9 yard average before leaving the game with an injury.

Stopping the Run – The Eagles had one of their worst defensive performance in several years when facing the Cowboys back on Oct. 26, allowing 206 rushing yards to Dallas in a blowout home loss. Since that game, the Eagles actually traded away a key piece in defensive lineman Jordan Davis. But actually, Philly has performed much better against the run, allowing just 288 total rushing yards in the last three games, including a season-low 73 yards last week against the Steelers.

CB situation – The Eagles are expected to get Quinyon Mitchell back for the game Thursday, something that seemed unlikely last Sunday when he was ruled out for the remainder of the Steelers game with a hamstring injury. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said he thinks Mitchell "will be fine" to play against the Cowboys. Philly benched veteran Riq Woolen and his replacement Jordan Jones is now banged up with an ankle injury, too. The Eagles are facing a Cowboys receiving tandem of George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb that both rank in the Top 11 in receiving yards in the NFL.

Cowboys

Looking for a Streak – While a win on Thursday would be a five-game winning streak on Thanksgiving Day, something they haven't done since the 1980s, the Cowboys are more focused on two straight wins for this season. Not since last year around this time have the Cowboys put together consecutive wins and doing so, would put them back at .500 at 6-6 although they've got work to do to catch the Giants, who are 6-3-1.

Help on the way? - After weeks of trouble with depth at safety, the Cowboys could be getting some long-awaited help on the way against the Eagles. S Jalen Thompson, who was placed on IR after week 3 with a hamstring injury, should be back in the lineup for Dallas against Philadelphia. Thompson's return at safety will open up a few different doors for what the Cowboys can do defensively, most notably allowing Caleb Downs to play closer to the line of scrimmage where Dallas has wanted him to spend a majority of his time.

Offense staying hot - The Cowboys have scored 91 points since Week 10, tied for their third-most in a two-game span in franchise history. The most they've had in a three-game span is 132 points, meaning the Cowboys would need a 42-point performance or better to set a new franchise record on Thursday. The trouble? The Cowboys are the first team since the 2016 Saints to average 30+ points per game and have a losing record through the first 11 games of the season. With a win on Thursday, Dallas would be able to get to .500, and they'll likely need a big performance again from Dak Prescott and the offense.

Quinnen's hot streak - Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams leads the Cowboys in sacks with eight this season, which is second in the league among defensive tackles behind Chicago's Jeffery Simmons (nine). Williams leads the league with 18 tackles for loss this season. In Dallas' first meeting against the Eagles earlier this season, Williams posted four tackles, a sack, three tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit. Williams' success has coincided with the addition of Mike Pettine to the defensive coaching staff, as Williams has generated at least four pressures in five of the six games Dallas has played since Pettine arrived, and recorded at least one sack in five of those six games as well.

Dak*'*s division dominance - Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is 39-11 in his career against the NFC East, the third-best record against a division since the 1970 merger. With a win over the Eagles on Thursday, Prescott would have 21 straight home wins against division opponents, breaking his current tie with Tom Brady (vs. AFC East) for the longest home win streak by a starting quarterback against their division since the merger. The last time Prescott lost at home to an NFC East opponent was against the Eagles on November 19, 2017.