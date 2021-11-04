Blue Chips

Blue Chips: Identifying Denver's Top 7 Players

Nov 04, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

you ask old school scouts what is required to field a championship contender, they will quickly tell you that it takes eight to twelve blue-chip players to compete for a title. This premise has been the standard for general managers around the league and I rely on it to help me identify the players to watch on game day.

With that in mind, I thought I would take a little time to identify the players to watch on the Cowboys' next opponent. Knowing that Denver has traded away Von Miller and pass-rusher Bradley Chubb is also out, here are the current Broncos' blue-chips players:

These guys for the Brocnos are the ones that give the Cowboys the most problems on Sunday.

DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Teddy Bridgewater

The veteran quarterback makes a surprise appearance on this list due to his ability to win games as a "game manager" for playoff-caliber teams. Bridgewater owns a 26-16 record (excludes 4-11 mark with a rebuilding Panthers' team) with the Vikings, Saints, and Broncos when he has played with teams loaded with all-stars on the roster. He knows how to play winning football and the Cowboys would be wise not to sleep on the veteran's talents as a pass-first point guard in Denver.

Courtland Sutton

The big-bodied pass catcher is rounding back into all-star form after missing 2020 with an ACL injury. The 6-foot-4, 216-pounder dwarfs defensive backs with his superior size and length on the perimeter. With a 15.2 career average and 12 touchdowns in 41 games, Sutton is a big-play threat with the potential to take over games as a 50-50 jump-ball specialist down the field.

Jerry Jeudy

Ignore the numbers and look at Jeudy's game as a precise route runner with pizzazz. The second-year pass catcher has missed most of the season with an injury but the Cowboys' defensive backs need to respect his game or it could a long day for several defenders on the island. Jeudy's 15.6-yard per catch average suggests he has big-play potential and the game tape confirms it with No.10 frequently spinning defenders around like tops.

Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon

The Broncos' running back tandem can rack up big numbers on the ground as alternating RB1s on a team that likes to control the game with the run. Williams and Gordon are perfect complements with each adding a different dimension to the offense. Williams is a crafty playmaker with a violent running style and soft hands, while Gordon is a workhorse with a grind it out the game at this stage of his career.

Justin Simmons

The ultra-versatile safety is a dynamic playmaker as the position with superb instincts, awareness, range and hitting ability. Simmons is deployed as a Rover with the Broncos aligning him near the box or in the deep middle to take away the opponent's biggest threats. As an all-star talent with big-play potential, the Cowboys need to be aware of his whereabouts to avoid a mistake that leads to a turnover or momentum-changing hit that ignites the Broncos' defense.

Patrick Surtain

The rookie has been as good advertised as a lock-down cornerback on the perimeter. Surtain excels at blanketing receivers while keeping his eyes on the quarterback waiting for an errant pass. As a first-year starter with an interception and seven passes defensed in eight games, the

Broncos' top pick is on his way towards becoming one of the NFL's top young defenders.

