Blue Chips: Identifying Denver’s Top 7 Players

you ask old school scouts what is required to field a championship contender, they will quickly tell you that it takes eight to twelve blue-chip players to compete for a title. This premise has been the standard for general managers around the league and I rely on it to help me identify the players to watch on game day.
With that in mind, I thought I would take a little time to identify the players to watch on the Cowboys' next opponent. Knowing that Denver has traded away Von Miller and pass-rusher Bradley Chubb is also out, here are the current Broncos' blue-chips players:
These guys for the Brocnos are the ones that give the Cowboys the most problems on Sunday.