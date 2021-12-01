Blue Chips: 5 Best Players On The Saints

5 / 5

Taysom Hill, QB/Athlete:

All signs are pointing to the Swiss Army knife logging a start at quarterback. The 6-foot-2, 221-pounder adds a different dimension to the position as an explosive runner with playmaking skills inside and outside of the pocket. With Saints morphing into a modified Single Wing offense with No.7 in the game, the Cowboys must pay attention to his whereabouts while also expecting some tricks and gadgets from an offense that is desperate to create big plays in the passing game.