Blue Chips: Ranking Best Players on Falcons Roster

Nov 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

If you ask old school scouts what is required to field a championship contender, they will quickly tell you that it takes eight to twelve blue-chip players to compete for a title. This premise has been the standard for general managers around the league and I rely on it to help me identify the players to watch on game day.

With that in mind, I thought I would take a little time to identify the players to watch on the Cowboys' next opponent. Here are the current Falcons blue-chips players:

Matt Ryan, QB Despite his advanced age (26), "Matty Ice" can still get it done. He has posted four 300-yard games with the Falcons notching a 3-1 record in those contests. With Ryan directing three fourth-quarter comebacks/game-winning drives this season, the former MVP can close the deal if the game is competitive at the end. If the Cowboys allow Ryan to throw from a clean pocket, the veteran quarterback could turn back the clock with a vintage performance on Sunday.
Cordarrelle Patterson, RB Arthur Smith has finally unlocked the immense talent and potential the All-Pro kick returner brings to the field as a dynamic multipurpose threat. Patterson leads the Falcons in rushing (278) while showcasing explosive playmaking skills as a running back, wide receiver, and return specialist for the squad. If the Falcons get into a tough spot and need someone to make a play, No.84 has emerged as the team's No.1 option on the call sheet.
Kyle Pitts, TE The Falcons' first-round pick is starting to make his mark on the league as a hybrid tight end with NBA small forward size and All-Pro receiving skills. Pitts has topped the 100-yard mark in two of his last three starts, and Matt Ryan is beginning to build game plans around his unique talents as a playmaker. With few linebackers and safeties capable of matching his skills, the Falcons will utilize Pitts like the Queen on the chessboard to take advantage of favorable matchups.
A.J. Terrell, CB The second-year pro is starting to come into his own as a player. Terrell displays a nice combination of size and skills as a gritty cover corner on the island. The numbers do not jump off the stat sheet (one interception and three passes defensed) but his emerging skills give the Falcons a potential CB1 to deploy as a potential eraser on the perimeter.
Deion Jones, LB It is hard to find linebackers with the capacity to hit, run and cover like swift safeties, but the Falcons have a rare one in Jones. The veteran linebacker is an instinctive defender with outstanding instincts, awareness, and anticipation. Jones has the potential to fill up the stat sheet as a versatile defender (72 tackles, two sacks, seven tackles for loss, and a pass defensed) with a nose for the ball.
Foyesade Oluokun, LB The underrated defender has blossomed into one of the Falcons' top defenders this season. Oluokon is an active linebacker with outstanding physical tools and athletic traits. He will chase down ball carriers from the backside as a sideline-to-sideline pursuer with a non-stop motor. Oluokun needs to be accounted for in the running game or No.54 could have a field day shooting through gaps as a "see ball, get ball" defender for the Falcons.
Grady Jarrett, DT If you ignore the sack numbers and pay close attention to the game tape, you will quickly understand the disruptive potential Jarrett brings to the field as an active interior defender. The 6-foot, 305-pounder displays excellent first-step quickness and explosive strength while overpowering blockers at the line of scrimmage. If the Cowboys do not pay extra attention to No.97 at the line of scrimmage, the veteran defender will wreck shop as a run stopper/pass rusher on game day.
