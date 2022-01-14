Blue Chips

Blue Chips: Who Are The 49ers' Best Players?

Jan 14, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

If you ask old school scouts what is required to field a championship contender, they will quickly tell you that it takes eight to twelve blue-chip players to compete for a title. This premise has been the standard for general managers around the league and I rely on it to help me identify the players to watch on game day.

With that in mind, I thought I would take a little time to identify the players to watch on the Cowboys' next opponent. Here are current blue-chip players for the 49ers.

Blue Chips: Who Are The 49ers’ Best Players?

Here are the top players for San Francisco that could give problems for the Cowboys this Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Deebo Samuel, WR: The third-year pro is a modern-day Wing Back with five-star skills as a running back and receiver. Samuel is the only player in NFL history with 1,400-plus receiving yards and 300-plus rushing yards in a single season. With eight rush touchdowns, six receiving touchdowns, and one touchdown pass, he is the first player to reach each of those minimums since Hall of Fame inductee Gale Sayers.
Deebo Samuel, WR: The third-year pro is a modern-day Wing Back with five-star skills as a running back and receiver. Samuel is the only player in NFL history with 1,400-plus receiving yards and 300-plus rushing yards in a single season. With eight rush touchdowns, six receiving touchdowns, and one touchdown pass, he is the first player to reach each of those minimums since Hall of Fame inductee Gale Sayers.

George Kittle, TE: The best tight end in football is a rare find at the position as an exceptional blocker and pass catcher on the perimeter. Kittle bullies defenders in the running game while showcasing soft hands and outstanding running skills. The three-time Pro Bowler leads all wideouts and tight ends in yards after catch (2,246) since 2019 and is a threat to take it the distance whenever he gets the rock in his hands.
George Kittle, TE: The best tight end in football is a rare find at the position as an exceptional blocker and pass catcher on the perimeter. Kittle bullies defenders in the running game while showcasing soft hands and outstanding running skills. The three-time Pro Bowler leads all wideouts and tight ends in yards after catch (2,246) since 2019 and is a threat to take it the distance whenever he gets the rock in his hands.

Elijah Mitchell, RB: The former undrafted free agent leads the team in carries (207) and rush yards (963) while adding five rushing touchdowns. As a classic one-cut runner with outstanding feet and vision, Mitchell is the perfect fit for the 49ers' zone-based scheme.
Elijah Mitchell, RB: The former undrafted free agent leads the team in carries (207) and rush yards (963) while adding five rushing touchdowns. As a classic one-cut runner with outstanding feet and vision, Mitchell is the perfect fit for the 49ers' zone-based scheme.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB: It is not always pretty, but Jimmy G. finds a way to win games as the 49ers' starting quarterback, as evidenced by his 33-15 record (including playoffs) as the team's QB1. Although his turnover woes and inaccuracy as a passer is problematic for Kyle Shanahan at times, the veteran gets the job done as an A-plus game manager with playmaking skills.
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB: It is not always pretty, but Jimmy G. finds a way to win games as the 49ers' starting quarterback, as evidenced by his 33-15 record (including playoffs) as the team's QB1. Although his turnover woes and inaccuracy as a passer is problematic for Kyle Shanahan at times, the veteran gets the job done as an A-plus game manager with playmaking skills.

Trent Williams, OT: The nine-time Pro Bowler is still regarded as one of the premier tackles in the game. Williams mauls defenders at the point of attack but is also capable of shadowboxing with shifty pass rushers on the edges. If he is healthy and ready to play in the Wild Card round, the all-star will enable to 49ers to employ their preferred "bully ball" tactics on the edges.
Trent Williams, OT: The nine-time Pro Bowler is still regarded as one of the premier tackles in the game. Williams mauls defenders at the point of attack but is also capable of shadowboxing with shifty pass rushers on the edges. If he is healthy and ready to play in the Wild Card round, the all-star will enable to 49ers to employ their preferred "bully ball" tactics on the edges.

Nick Bosa, DE: The relentless pass rusher with exceptional hand skills has played at an All-Pro level despite bouncing back from a torn ACL that prematurely ended his 2020 campaign. Bosa has been a destructive force on the edges with 15.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. With a game plan that is built around a four-man pressure scheme, the 49ers will need No.97 to play at an MVP level to disrupt the rhythm of the Cowboys' passing game.
Nick Bosa, DE: The relentless pass rusher with exceptional hand skills has played at an All-Pro level despite bouncing back from a torn ACL that prematurely ended his 2020 campaign. Bosa has been a destructive force on the edges with 15.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. With a game plan that is built around a four-man pressure scheme, the 49ers will need No.97 to play at an MVP level to disrupt the rhythm of the Cowboys' passing game.

Arik Armstead, DT: The big-bodied interior defender is a rock-solid run defender and pass rusher. Armstead's size, length, and strength not only make him a tough match-up at the point of attack, but it gives the 49ers another disruptive pass rusher in the middle of their defense.
Arik Armstead, DT: The big-bodied interior defender is a rock-solid run defender and pass rusher. Armstead's size, length, and strength not only make him a tough match-up at the point of attack, but it gives the 49ers another disruptive pass rusher in the middle of their defense.

Arden Key, DT: As the X-factor for the 49ers' defense, Key is a streaky pass rusher with big-play potential. The fourth-year pro has started to shake things up as a situational pass rusher attack from the interior. The clever deployment of an athletic rusher has boosted the 49ers' pass rusher and created more headaches for offensive coordinators around the league.
Arden Key, DT: As the X-factor for the 49ers' defense, Key is a streaky pass rusher with big-play potential. The fourth-year pro has started to shake things up as a situational pass rusher attack from the interior. The clever deployment of an athletic rusher has boosted the 49ers' pass rusher and created more headaches for offensive coordinators around the league.

Fred Warner, LB: The All-Pro linebacker is a tackling machine with sideline-to-sideline range and big play ability. Warner is all over the field tracking down runners or floating in coverage to make plays on the ball. With an outstanding combination of size, length, and athleticism, the veteran defender casts a large shadow over the middle of the field and the Cowboys must be aware of his whereabouts at all times.
Fred Warner, LB: The All-Pro linebacker is a tackling machine with sideline-to-sideline range and big play ability. Warner is all over the field tracking down runners or floating in coverage to make plays on the ball. With an outstanding combination of size, length, and athleticism, the veteran defender casts a large shadow over the middle of the field and the Cowboys must be aware of his whereabouts at all times.

