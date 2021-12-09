Blue Chips: Washington’s Top Six Players

1 / 6

Taylor Heinicke, QB

The ultra-confident gunslinger has given the WFT a spark with freewheeling style from the pocket. Heinicke has a knack for making the play with the game on the line and his emergence as a clutch performer has thrust the WFTs back into playoff contention. It is not always pretty with the veteran but he finds a way to get it done in a league that only cares about the bottom line.