Blue Chips: Ranking Kansas City’s Top 8 Players

When it comes to star players, the Chiefs are loaded with them, starting with their quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a winner of the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP.
But he's not the only elite player on this team.
If you ask old school scouts what is required to field a championship contender, they will quickly tell you that it takes eight to twelve blue-chip players to compete for a title. This premise has been the standard for general managers around the league and I rely on it to help me identify the players to watch on game day.
With that in mind, I thought I would take a little time to identify the players to watch on the Cowboys' next opponent. Here are the current Chiefs blue-chips players:
