Blue Chips: Ranking Kansas City’s Top 8 Players

Frank Clark, EDGE

The Chiefs' energetic edge defender is capable of taking over the game if he gets going early. Clark is a dynamic speed rusher with outstanding first-step quickness and a non-stop motor that enables him to win early or late off the edges. If the veteran tastes a little success early in the game on speed rush maneuver, the Cowboys could have a tough time attacking down the field

with No.55 breathing down Dak Prescott's neck on key downs.