Blue Chips

Blue Chips: Ranking Kansas City's Top 8 Players

Nov 18, 2021 at 11:30 AM
Bucky Brooks

When it comes to star players, the Chiefs are loaded with them, starting with their quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a winner of the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP.

But he's not the only elite player on this team.

If you ask old school scouts what is required to field a championship contender, they will quickly tell you that it takes eight to twelve blue-chip players to compete for a title. This premise has been the standard for general managers around the league and I rely on it to help me identify the players to watch on game day.

With that in mind, I thought I would take a little time to identify the players to watch on the Cowboys' next opponent. Here are the current Chiefs blue-chips players:

More than just Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs have some elite players across the board. Here are the 8 top players on Kansas City's roster.

Patrick Mahomes, QB

Do not believe the hype. The former MVP is just as dangerous as ever despite a mini-slump that featured a flurry of turnovers from the fifth-year pro. Mahomes' carelessness led to an uptick in interceptions over the first half of the season, but his improvisational skills and exceptional arm talent enable him to make throws that others would not dare to attempt. That fearlessness and courage make him a nightmare to defend when the game is on the line. Moreover, Mahomes' combination of skills and swagger gives him a chance to dominate any time that he steps onto the field as a five-star talent.

Tyreek Hill, WR

The most explosive playmaker in football demands extra attention from the secondary at all times. Hill is one of the few athletes with the capacity to score from anywhere on the field in a variety of ways. Whether it is his potential to blow past defenders on vertical routes or zig-zag through the secondary as a dynamic runner on "catch-and-run" plays. Considering Hill has averaged 14.1 yards per catch throughout his career with 55 touchdowns in 84 games, the Cowboys must be aware of his whereabouts to eliminate the big play potential of the Chiefs' passing game.

Travis Kelce, TE

The hybrid pass-catcher is the first tight end in NFL history to post five straight 1,000-yard seasons and he is on the verge of extending the streak as he continues to deliver All-Pro performance between the lines. Kelce is a match-up problem with his combination of size, speed, and skills overwhelming linebackers and defensive backs on the perimeter. The difficult match-up could require the Cowboys to throw a few different bodies at the All-Pro tight end to keep him in check as Mahomes looks for the electric playmaker early and often in games.

Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey, OL

The rookie interior blocker has already emerged as a top-notch people mover at the point of attack. Smith's combination of strength, power, and nastiness has taken defenders by surprise while giving the Chiefs' offensive line more toughness and attitude. With fellow rookie Creed Humphrey bringing outstanding energy and effort, the Chiefs have a formidable interior at the point of attack.

Frank Clark, EDGE

The Chiefs' energetic edge defender is capable of taking over the game if he gets going early. Clark is a dynamic speed rusher with outstanding first-step quickness and a non-stop motor that enables him to win early or late off the edges. If the veteran tastes a little success early in the game on speed rush maneuver, the Cowboys could have a tough time attacking down the field

with No.55 breathing down Dak Prescott's neck on key downs.

Chris Jones, EDGE/DT

The Pro Bowler is adjusting to life on the edges after earning accolades for his work on the interior. Jones' move to defensive end/edge rusher gave the Chiefs more beef on the edges and forced opposing offensive tackles to deal with a power-based rusher on passing downs. With the early results failing to pay dividends, the Chiefs have returned Jones to his natural position and unleashed him against interior blockers. The move back inside has helped the veteran and the entire frontline find their groove with everyone pegged in roles that best suit their talents.

Tyrann Mathieu, Safety

The crafty ball hawk is always around the action as a "see ball, get ball" defender with exceptional instincts, awareness, and diagnostic skills. Mathieu is not only the Chiefs' No.1 playmaker in the defensive backfield, but he is the traffic cop who coordinates the coverage to keep everyone on the same page. The veteran's leadership skills, toughness, and confidence fuel a defense that is beginning to play good football at the right time of year.

