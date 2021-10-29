Blue Chips: The Best Players On Vikings Roster

8 / 8

Harrison Smith, Safety:The All-Pro safety is one of the most complete players at the position as a ball hawk with an enforcer's mentality. Smith takes turns playing near the box and roaming the deep middle based on where his playmaking could come in handy. Against an offense with an explosive running game, the Vikings could deploy the veteran near the line of scrimmage to keep Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard under wraps.