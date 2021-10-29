Blue Chips

Blue Chips: The Best Players On Vikings Roster

Oct 29, 2021 at 02:04 PM
Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

If you ask old school scouts what is required to field a championship contender, they will quickly tell you that it takes eight to twelve blue-chip players to compete for a title. This premise has been the standard for general managers around the league and I rely on it to help me identify the players to watch on game day.

With that in mind, I thought I would take a little time to identify the players to watch on the Cowboys' next opponent. Here's a quick report on the current Vikings blue-chips players:

These eight guys for the Vikings are the ones that give the Cowboys the most problems on Sunday.

DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

*Kirk Cousins, QB: *The much-maligned quarterback is playing some of the best ball of his career under Klint Kubiak. Cousins is completely nearly 70-percent of passes for 1,769 yards with a 13-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The veteran has been dealing the ball to a talented cast of pass-catchers like a Vegas casino dealer owning the Black Jack table.
*Dalvin Cook, RB: *The two-time Pro Bowler is one of the best "one-cut" runners in the league playing in a system that perfectly matches his talents. Cook is averaging 109.8 scrimmage yards per game as a dynamic runner-receiver with A-plus balance, body control and vision. The Cowboys need to commit eight defenders to the box to have any chance of slowing down a slippery No.33 between the tackles.
*Adam Thielen, WR: *The veteran receiver is one of the cleanest route runners in football with a variety of moves that ties defenders in knots. Thielen is the Vikings' top option as a "chain mover" (possession receiver) in critical situations with the game on the line. He does not demand double coverage but the Cowboys might want to keep an eye on No.19 when the Vikings need a play.
*Justin Jefferson, WR: *The second-year pro is a trick shot artist as a route runner with a repertoire of releases and stems that makes him a hard guard on the perimeter. Jefferson is a versatile playmaker capable of putting up numbers as a "chain mover" or deep ball weapon in the Vikings' multi-faceted offense.
*Danielle Hunter, EDGE: *The ultra-athletic pass rusher is back in business after missing 2020 with an injury. Hunter has six sacks in six games while pushing his career total to 60.5 sacks in 84 appearances. With 10-plus sacks in three of the past four seasons prior to the 2021 regular season, the sixth-year pro is a game-changer with the potential to take over the game at any moment.
*Everson Griffen, EDGE: *Do not let Griffen's disappointing stint in Dallas taint your view on his disruptive potential as an edge rusher. The veteran has rediscovered his mojo in Minnesota after reuniting with Mike Zimmer and Andre Patterson. With four sacks in five games, the veteran remains a viable threat off the edge.
*Eric Kendricks, LB: *The Vikings' leading tackler is a tackling machine as a sideline to sideline defender in the middle of the defense. Kendricks' superb instincts, awareness, and diagnostics skills make him one of the most difficult defenders to neutralize at the point of attack. If the Cowboys fail to eliminate No.54 through scheming, the Pro Bowler could have a big day as a disruptive force from the second level.
*Harrison Smith, Safety: *The All-Pro safety is one of the most complete players at the position as a ball hawk with an enforcer's mentality. Smith takes turns playing near the box and roaming the deep middle based on where his playmaking could come in handy. Against an offense with an explosive running game, the Vikings could deploy the veteran near the line of scrimmage to keep Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard under wraps.
