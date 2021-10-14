Blue Chips

Blue Chips: Identifying New England's Best Players

Oct 14, 2021 at 11:30 AM
If you ask old school scouts what is required to field a championship contender, they will quickly tell you that it takes eight to twelve blue-chip players to compete for a title. This premise has been the standard for general managers around the league and I rely on it to help me identify the players to watch on game day.

With that in mind, I thought I would take a little time to identify the players to watch on the Cowboys' next opponent. Here's a quick report on the current Patriots' blue-chips players:

Blue Chips: Identifying New England’s Best Players

These six guys for the Patriots are the ones that give the Cowboys the most problems on Sunday.

*Mac Jones, QB: *The rookie quarterback looks like a young Tom Brady managing the game for the Patriots. As a quick-rhythm passer with outstanding touch, timing and anticipation, Jones can carve up defenses with an assortment of short- and intermediate throws from spread formation or off-play-action passes from heavy sets.
Matt Judon, EDGE: The heavy-handed pass rusher whips opponents with a variety of power maneuvers off the edge. Judon's energy, effort, and hand skills make him a headache to deal with on one-on-one blocks in pass protection. With 6.5 sacks in five games, all eyes need to be on No.9 on passing downs.
Josh Uche, EDGE: The ultra-athletic defender flashes disruptive skills as a pass rusher off the edge. Uche relies on his first-step quickness and burst to blow past defenders on an assortment of speed maneuvers that tie blockers in knots. Although the second-year pro is not a finished product, he can create problems for heavy-footed offensive tackles in space.
J.C. Jackson, CB: The former undrafted free agent has become one of the best defensive playmakers in the league. Jackson 19 career interceptions in 50 games, including a pair of picks this season. As a bump-and-run specialist with excellent ball skills, he has a knack for producing game-changing plays for an opportunistic defense that feasts on turnovers.
Matthew Slater, Special Teams: Keep an eye on the perennial Pro Bowler in the kicking game. Slater is a disruptive force in coverage and in punt block game. If there is a game-changing play on a special teams play, it is very likely No.18 plays a role in it. The Cowboys should know him well as he blocked a punt in a game in 2019 that led to New England's only touchdown.
*Nick Folk, K: *The veteran kicker, who began his career with the Cowboys from 2007-09, has been automatic on field goals and PATs for most of his career. Folk has converted 30 of his last 33 field goal attempts over the past two seasons with a 66.7% conversion rate on 50-yard attempts.
