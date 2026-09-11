Ryan Flournoy, Cowboys agree to terms on contract extension

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are wheeling and dealing just ahead of their regular season opener against their regular season opener against the New York Giants. It began with a three-year contract extension granted to talented young tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, but it didn't end there.

The team also agreed to terms on a one-year extension with promising and upcoming wide receiver Ryan Flournoy, ensuring he stays put through the 2027 season.

Flournoy, a former sixth-round pick in 2024, was on track to be a restricted free agent in 2027, or at least he was, but no more. The significance of it being a one-year deal is fairly evident, when looking at Flournoy's past with the team.

The team risked him to waivers in initial roster cutdowns in 2025, but he cleared them and ultimately returned to the Cowboys on their practice squad. That contract was a new one, and not the four-year rookie deal he initially signed and, as such, it left Dallas with only a three-year deal and an RFA opportunity in the fourth year.

But instead of waiting and issuing a tender on Flournoy that is projected to be higher (assuming a second-round tender) than the reported one-year, $6 million deal he'll sign this week, it is instantly seen as smart business for both sides.