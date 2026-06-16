George Pickens breaks silence, addresses 2026 holdout rumors

To be clear, Pickens stated he had no plans of holding out of the Cowboys' offseason program and, for those wondering, he isn't going to hold in during training camp at Oxnard, either.

One of the biggest reasons for Pickens' decision to participate fully, both now and in Southern California, is the brotherhood he's become a part of in Dallas. He's confident his longterm deal will arrive eventually, eternally looking to prove himself with or without one, equating the mindset to "anyone who has ever played football for free" at any point.

It's the love of his team. It's the love of the game. It's the yearning for an NFL championship, having already tasted it at the collegiate level during his time at Georgia.

"I want to bring a Super Bowl to a group of guys that never had that feeling," Pickens said. "That's really the most important part of me. I'm here to definitely help the team. [I'm not thinking about] the tag and all that. It's football first. You know what I mean?"

The Pro Bowl wide receiver "surprised" the team's front office (per co-owner and chief operating officer Stephen Jones) with the expediency in which Pickens signed the tag and, two months later, he is on the field at mandatory minicamp.

The only thing on his mind is dominating for the Cowboys. And it definitely doesn't hurt that Pickens watched Dallas completely overhaul its defense with Christian Parker as the coordinator and incoming rookie first-round pick Caleb Downs adding a ton of firepower to the Quinnen Williams-led bunch.

"When I think about the team, the run we could have had [in 2025], certain stuff just being in place and could make something bigger," he said. "I kind of think about that."

So, no, there will be no demonstrative outings going forward.

No holding out. No holding out. Just Pickens playing football — the thing he knows how to do best.

"Uh, no, I'm definitely here now," he affirmed. "Like I said, the group of guys that's with the Cowboys kind of prevents you [from holding out]. If you know guys, and are going to guys' house[s], you're talking. I talk to Dak [Prescott].