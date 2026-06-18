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Offseason | 2026

Cowboys moving Matt Hennessy to season-ending IR 

Jun 18, 2026 at 11:14 AM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

06_18_ Matt Hennessy

FRISCO, Texas — It goes without saying that the Dallas Cowboys need to figure out the equation of depth across their offensive line, and especially following the recent news involving offensive guard Matt Hennessy.

The 28-year-old recently suffered a neck injury that required surgery to repair, and the initial thought was that he'd simply begin the 2026 season on team's PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list, but things are worse than initially believed.

As such, the former third-round pick, signed in free agency by the Cowboys in March, will be moved to season-ending injured reserve which, due to his one-year contract, effectively ends his chances at taking a snap in Dallas — barring a re-signing in 2027.

Hennessy was brought in to fill the void created by the departure of Brock Hoffman in free agency, a decision the Cowboys made to allow for the retention/tender recently attached to T.J. Bass. But while Bass has proven dependable, he is currently the only player on the roster that can make that claim in North Texas.

Trevor Keegan joined the team in 2025, claimed off of waivers in August, but was eventually placed on season-ending injured reserve with a neck injury of his own in October. D.J. Wingfield is an undrafted rookie signing hoping to make the roster, and journeymen Marcellus Johnson, and Nick Leverett offer up experience, but much of it (for Johnson, all of it) is of the practice squad variety.

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with Chris Glaser in the wake of Hennessy's injury, a former undrafted free agent signed by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, who has since been on a football tour that includes two stints with the New York Jets and a previous stay on the Cowboys' practice squad in 2023.

He was poached by the Jets not long after, and Glaser is hoping to make some waves in his mulligan with the Cowboys.

All told, aside from Bass' presence, there's a lot to sort through and figure out on the interior of the Cowboys' offensive line behind Tyler Booker, Cooper Beebe and All-Pro left guard Tyler Smith.

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