 Skip to main content
Advertising

Minicamp | 2026

News and notes from day 2 of Cowboys' mandatory minicamp

Jun 17, 2026 at 03:46 PM
Author Image
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

06_11_ Jaydon Blue 2

FRISCO, Texas – Cowboys minicamp rolled on Wednesday, with the second of three mandatory team practices taking place at the Star in Frisco.

It was a windy day on the practice fields, as the Cowboys rotated through individual drills to begin, went into special teams and spent a longer portion of practice in 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 periods than the previous day.

The third and final minicamp practice will take place on Thursday, the last time the team will work together as a whole until late July when they travel to Oxnard, California for training camp.

Let's take a look at some key moments from Wednesday's practice:

Quinnen Williams active in the backfield

In 11-on-11 periods, it's difficult for both the offensive and defensive lines to truly be able to go up against one another as there aren't any pads on, or as Brian Schottenheimer likes to say, isn't "real football."

While that notion has to be taken into account during this portion of the offseason, Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams made his presence felt on Wednesday. He blew up a screen play to Jaydon Blue in the back field, and two plays later got pressure on Dak Prescott on an outside throw to KaVontae Turpin that turned out incomplete. – Tommy Yarrish

Locke and Key

Things are moving quickly for the Cowboys' defense, especially the secondary, as Christian Parker moves forward with installs. It's evident safety P.J. Locke has a ton of familiarity with Parker and the scheme though, their time together in Denver showing up in the second minicamp practice where Locke was breaking up passes on multiple occasions. – Patrik Walker

Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah get first team reps

Pro Bowl running back Javonte Williams did not take part in the team drills portion of practice on Wednesday. In his absence, Dallas' pair of second-year backs Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah took reps with the first team.

Mafah had a strong carry on the first play of 11-on-11, and Jaydon Blue got involved in the passing game on a reception from Dak Prescott that led him up the sideline. – Tommy Yarrish

MVS Chemistry Test

Marquez Valdes-Scantling was brought in out of free agency this offseason to provide a stabilizing veteran presence behind the top three WR spots, and George Pickens' ramp-up at minicamp has afforded MVS the opportunity for first-team reps with Dak Prescott — an invaluable chance for him to try and carve out a spot on the 53-man roster down the road. – Patrik Walker

Related Content

news

Quinnen Williams praises Christian Parker, has message for 2026: 'I know I can be better'

The First-Team All-Pro is enjoying his first full offseason with the Cowboys, and it happens to be alongside the team's new defensive coordinator — the two regularly impressing each other.

news

Jalen Thompson on joining Cowboys: 'It's a competition at all times'

New Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson discussed how he's fit in to Dallas' "family" culture and enveloped the team's "compete every day" mantra this offseason.

news

Observations from Day 1 of Cowboys mandatory minicamp

From Dak Prescott's practice to a Hall of Famer paying a visit to the Star, observations from the Cowboys' first practice of mandatory minicamp.

news

George Pickens breaks silence, addresses 2026 holdout rumors

For the first time since signing his tag, George Pickens is in the building and on the practice field, and the Cowboys Pro Bowler got candid about holdout (and hold-in) rumors,

news

Schottenheimer 'fired up' about George Pickens to begin minicamp

George Pickens owned headlines this offseason thanks to his franchise tag, but reporting to Cowboys' minicamp has Brian Schottenheimer singing his praises — yet again.

news

George Pickens' attendance headlines three things to watch at minicamp

The Cowboys' three-day mandatory minicamp begins on June 16. Among the things to keep an eye on is how involved WR George Pickens will be.

Advertising