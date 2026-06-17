Quinnen Williams praises Christian Parker, has message for 2026: 'I know I can be better'

It sounds as if Williams and Parker are getting on famously in their short time together, and that bodes exceedingly well for a Cowboys' defense that was one of the worst in franchise history last season, one Williams was dropped into and still went on to earn a fourth Pro Bowl nod.

The former first-round pick's ceiling is sky-high at the age of 28, and with a fresh-minded but accomplished young defensive coordinator at the helm, and with plenty of other firepower alongside him in the trenches (e.g., three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark).

And, again, with his first full offseason in a Cowboys' uniform approaching completion once training camp wraps in Oxnard, Williams believes he'll be in a position to do things he might not have when he was learning on the fly; and from a coordinator that was on the way out the door.

"[I want to] continue to learn and grow every single year," he said. "I didn't have my best year when it came down to it, statistically, as a pass rusher last year. I wanna be better. I wanna do better, and not for myself, but for this team.