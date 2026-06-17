Quinnen Williams praises Christian Parker, has message for 2026: 'I know I can be better'

FRISCO, Texas — It feels as if Quinnen Williams is finally home, so to speak. The First-Team All-Pro defensive tackle was acquired midseason by the Dallas Cowboys from the New York Jets, and spent the back half of 2025 working to acclimate to everything while still being a force on the field.
Months later, he's now enjoying his first full offseason in a Cowboys' uniform, and Williams is completely settled in for the future — one he believes is just as, if not brighter, than his already impressive past.
"It's been fun, man," he said during his first-ever Cowboys' minicamp. "Being with the organization a full offseason, seeing how things work, how things go here — getting the chance to work with some great people, and some great guys in the locker room. We get to learn more about each other, and get to push each other, hold each other accountable, and just grow and learn as a player myself."
Williams isn't one of the only new faces headlining the Cowboys' list of acquisitions over the past several months. The other is his defensive coordinator, Christian Parker, whom Williams has nothing but stellar praise for.
"You know, Christian Parker, man, it's just amazing to be around a guy who's won at a high everywhere he's been," said Williams. "And who's been around for a little minute on some great defenses with some great people, and just getting to learn from him in his philosophy. … From the defensive scheme, and the defensive mindset, he's extremely smart when it comes down to the defense of how he sees the game.
"It opened my eyes on when I could take my shots, when I can do certain things and constructive criticism from what he sees, and what I need to work on from his point of view. And [also] what he feels like I can do better from his point of view — the respect that he has for me to respect I have for him."
It sounds as if Williams and Parker are getting on famously in their short time together, and that bodes exceedingly well for a Cowboys' defense that was one of the worst in franchise history last season, one Williams was dropped into and still went on to earn a fourth Pro Bowl nod.
The former first-round pick's ceiling is sky-high at the age of 28, and with a fresh-minded but accomplished young defensive coordinator at the helm, and with plenty of other firepower alongside him in the trenches (e.g., three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark).
And, again, with his first full offseason in a Cowboys' uniform approaching completion once training camp wraps in Oxnard, Williams believes he'll be in a position to do things he might not have when he was learning on the fly; and from a coordinator that was on the way out the door.
"[I want to] continue to learn and grow every single year," he said. "I didn't have my best year when it came down to it, statistically, as a pass rusher last year. I wanna be better. I wanna do better, and not for myself, but for this team.
"And I know I can be better."