Dak Prescott, Christian Parker ready for 'iron sharpens iron' training camp

It's a defense Prescott could not be more pumped to practice against daily in 2026.

"It's an iron sharpens iron situation," he said. "I'm super, super excited about it."

Adding to the spice of it all is the fact that Parker isn't wasting time making his personality and competitive aura known in the building. He was seen chirping at Prescott and the offense on several occasions during minicamp — something the Pro Bowl quarterback loves and can't get enough of.

"Yeah, for sure. I mean, I naturally talk trash, right?" Prescott said. "We've talked about that, and we like to celebrate on offense. And you can just tell from CP's reactions and mannerisms that he's a competitor. He's gonna let you know when they get the best of the player.

"He's gonna let you know, and in 7-on-7, when he thinks that would have been a sack. It makes for a great, great environment, and makes it a little edgy. The competition is at an all time high and people are taking pride in what they do."

That's also something about Parker that head coach and offensive playcaller Brian Schottenheimer noticed about his new defensive coordinator.

"I would say the sh-t talking from Christian Parker is a little different than what we had last year," he said. "And so the guys feed off of it, in a good way, and begin to figure out his personality. It's been fun to watch him stir up CeeDee [Lamb], George [Pickens] and Dak, and I think we are in a really good spot."

Yes, it's Parker's first-ever go at being an NFL coordinator, but it doesn't feel that way in his first offseason as one. Of course, what matters most is what he and his defense can do and be for the Cowboys from September through mid-February.