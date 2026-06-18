Dak Prescott, Christian Parker ready for 'iron sharpens iron' training camp

FRISCO, Texas — With the conclusion of mandatory minicamp, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys take a moment to reflect on the work done to this point in the offseason program as they prepare for time off ahead of the start of training camp in late July.
One of the biggest headlines coming out of OTAs and minicamp is Christian Parker and his defensive unit. Though Prescott and the Cowboys' offense won't get a full dose of Parker's scheme and rebuilt defense until the pads come on in Oxnard, the All-Pro quarterback wasn't bashful about what he's already seen coming together.
"Yeah, they're playing with a lot of confidence," Prescott said at the conclusion of minicamp. "You can just tell by the way they're communicating — whether it's walkthroughs, whether it's out there at practice, 7-on-7 [drills], yeah, guys are taking ownership in what they're being asked. We've got great energy from not only C.P., but the rest of the coaches, so it'll be a battle.
"They've already gotten us in some of these plays, and in OTAs, and the rush isn't even [allowed yet]. So, once you let Quinnen and [Rashan] Gary and Kenny [Clark] and all those guys take off and put pressure on me, I'm sure it's gonna be tougher."
It's a defense Prescott could not be more pumped to practice against daily in 2026.
"It's an iron sharpens iron situation," he said. "I'm super, super excited about it."
Adding to the spice of it all is the fact that Parker isn't wasting time making his personality and competitive aura known in the building. He was seen chirping at Prescott and the offense on several occasions during minicamp — something the Pro Bowl quarterback loves and can't get enough of.
"Yeah, for sure. I mean, I naturally talk trash, right?" Prescott said. "We've talked about that, and we like to celebrate on offense. And you can just tell from CP's reactions and mannerisms that he's a competitor. He's gonna let you know when they get the best of the player.
"He's gonna let you know, and in 7-on-7, when he thinks that would have been a sack. It makes for a great, great environment, and makes it a little edgy. The competition is at an all time high and people are taking pride in what they do."
That's also something about Parker that head coach and offensive playcaller Brian Schottenheimer noticed about his new defensive coordinator.
"I would say the sh-t talking from Christian Parker is a little different than what we had last year," he said. "And so the guys feed off of it, in a good way, and begin to figure out his personality. It's been fun to watch him stir up CeeDee [Lamb], George [Pickens] and Dak, and I think we are in a really good spot."
Yes, it's Parker's first-ever go at being an NFL coordinator, but it doesn't feel that way in his first offseason as one. Of course, what matters most is what he and his defense can do and be for the Cowboys from September through mid-February.
But these are the building blocks that can often serve as the foundation for special seasons — brick by brick being laid by Parker, up to and throughout training camp.