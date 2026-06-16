Observations from Day 1 of Cowboys mandatory minicamp

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys kicked off day one of their three-day minicamp on Tuesday, with the headline being the return of WR George Pickens to the Star in Frisco.

Still though, the Cowboys went through a normal practice like they had in the last two weeks during voluntary OTAs and will do so again on Wednesday and Thursday. It'll be the last time that the team works out together in full before departing for training camp in Oxnard, California in late July.

From Dak Prescott's participation to a Hall of Fame visitor and more plays on defense, here are some notable observations from day one of minicamp:

Dak Prescott's "limited" practice

Brian Schottenheimer said Dak Prescott was dealing with a "sore knee" and would be held out of minicamp, mostly, but there was the All-Pro quarterback in the first practice leading team drills and looking damn good doing it, too.

One of his first throws was a deep right bomb to CeeDee Lamb toward the sideline, an absolute dot that Lamb reeled in before yelling and talking trash. – Patrik Walker

CB Shavon Revel moving well

On the defensive side of the ball, I glued my eyes to rookie first-round pick Caleb Downs but it was Shavon Revel that eventually stole my attention.

The second-year cornerback isn't wearing a brace on his knee anymore, and is moving extremely well, whereas he seemed a bit unsure and very measured in his movements last season as he worked to return from a torn ACL. Revel looks ready to prove he might be back at top form. – Patrik Walker

How Cowboys recovering from injuries and George Pickens participated

Ever since Brian Schottenheimer addressed questions about George Pickens during OTAs, it was clear that if Pickens was present for minicamp the team would be careful in what he would and wouldn't do on the field. On Tuesday, Pickens participated in mocks and individual drills, but did not take part in team drills.

It was a similar situation for Cowboys CB DaRon Bland (foot) and S Jalen Thompson (pec), who spent a majority of time on the recovery cords with Cowboys director of rehabilitation Britt Brown. Veteran S Malik Hooker was also part of that group earlier on in practice. Schottenheimer added in his press conference that EDGE James Houston (back) would be limited, and he did conditioning work on the opposite practice field. – Tommy Yarrish

Emmitt Smith and Javonte Williams meet for the first time.

After practice concluded, Cowboys Hall of Fame RB Emmitt Smith emerged onto the practice field and greeted players and staffers on their way back to the locker room. Current Cowboys starting RB Javonte Williams made a point to go over and visit with Smith after practice, which was the first time the two had met.

"It was cool just talking to him," Williams said. "It was my first time meeting him in person. I watch his highlights all the time. Just being another Cowboys running back, I know he's believing in me, he wants me to do my best. So I'm going to do it for him."

What'd the NFL's all-time leading rusher pass on to Dallas' current bell cow?