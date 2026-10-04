Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys find a way to finish vs. Texans: 'I wanted this game'

HOUSTON – When the Cowboys returned from a crushing 34-31 loss to the Ravens in Rio de Janeiro last week, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer took accountability for the loss after several crucial decisions didn't fan out for Dallas down the stretch. One of the goals for Dallas going forward?
"Find a way to finish."
A week later, Schottenheimer was facing a similar situation as Dallas trailed the Houston Texans 30-27 with 2:23 remaining in the game. What followed was an 11 play, 74-yard touchdown drive in a minute and 43 seconds which helped the Cowboys to a 34-30 victory and propelled them to 2-2 on the season.
"Speaks to the type of young men we have in that room," Schottenheimer said of his team's effort. "These guys are a special group of young men that truly do love each other. The brotherhood is real. There was never finger pointing one way or the other. They just went back to work. We're going to do it again in however many days… Can't wait."
Schottenheimer acknowledged in his press conference that it's been a "tough" week for his team following a game that Dallas felt was winnable in Brazil. Some of the frustration was aired out on Sunday against the Texans, but Schottenheimer knows his team has more work to do.
"I wanted this game. I didn't think we needed this game. Rio doesn't define us as a football team…" Schottenheimer said. "But I wanted this game. Why? Because these guys came back off a ten hour trip, the Ravens I think played at home today, we played on the road. We play Thursday night. We'll play anybody anywhere. And we're looking forward to that. But Rio had nothing to do with this game, this game stood by itself."
On the Cowboys' final offensive drive of the game, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans used all three of his timeouts to attempt to buy his offense some time at the end of the game. Ultimately, it led to the Cowboys scoring a touchdown rather than potentially taking a game-tying field goal if time had run out, or forcing Schottenheimer to use his timeouts if Dallas began to threaten for a touchdown.
"You expect that they're going to try to use them to save time," Schottenheimer said of Ryans' decision. "It shows they respect their offense and they know we're capable of putting up points in a hurry. But again, I can't say enough about our guys and the grit, the competitive spirit."
After a tough start in the first half and through some explosive plays sprinkled in throughout the afternoon, Dallas' defense found some rhythm in the second half, forcing two three-and-outs, the first of which led to Dallas taking their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter. Schottenheimer sees a unit that's continuing to steadily improve.
On the Cowboys' final offensive drive of the game, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans used all three of his timeouts to attempt to buy his offense some time at the end of the game. Ultimately, it led to the Cowboys scoring a touchdown rather than potentially taking a game-tying field goal if time had run out, or forcing Schottenheimer to use his timeouts if Dallas began to threaten for a touchdown.
Offensively, was able to muster just 124 yards of offense in the first half, trailing 16-6 at the halftime break.
Coming out of the locker room, it was a different story. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott went 20/25 for 248 yards and a touchdown in the final two quarters, including the game winner to CeeDee Lamb, a cherry on top of his 17 reception, 189-yard performance.
"What makes Dak so special is the makeup of the young man and the competitor that he is, and the focus. Just overall, I thought he was flawless in the second half." Schottenheimer said."
With a satisfying victory in their back pockets, the Cowboys head into a short week as they prepare to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their second straight winless opponent, at home on Thursday night.