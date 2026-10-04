Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys find a way to finish vs. Texans: 'I wanted this game'

"Speaks to the type of young men we have in that room," Schottenheimer said of his team's effort. "These guys are a special group of young men that truly do love each other. The brotherhood is real. There was never finger pointing one way or the other. They just went back to work. We're going to do it again in however many days… Can't wait."

Schottenheimer acknowledged in his press conference that it's been a "tough" week for his team following a game that Dallas felt was winnable in Brazil. Some of the frustration was aired out on Sunday against the Texans, but Schottenheimer knows his team has more work to do.