Zero-100: Turpin becomes the first in 62 years 

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The Cowboys are the only team in the NFL without an interception on defense this year. And that's on the heels of last year's team that had the fewest picks for a season in team history with just six.

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Cowboys CB Joey Porter Jr. has gone 1,486 coverage snaps without allowing a touchdown, the longest active streak among outside cornerbacks in the NFL. It's also more than double the next-longest streak, which is 617 coverage snaps from Philadelphia's Quinyon Mitchell.

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With an offense that is scoring more than 30 points a game, it doesn't lead to a lot of punting – and that's a good thing. But with another game of just two punts last week in Houston, the Cowboys have now gone 10 straight games without punting more than twice, the longest streak by any NFL team in the Super Bowl era. Just seven punts by Bryan Anger this year is the lowest in the league in 2026.

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Dak Prescott is currently tied with Aaron Rodgers with the most starts on Thursday in NFL history, since QB starts were first tracked back in 1950. Prescott should surpass Rodgers on Thursday against the Bucs for his 21st start. If he can get the win, he'll have 14 Thursday wins, tying him with Tom Brady for the most in league history.

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Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is 28/39 on third down this season, with 21 of his completions going for first downs, which leads the NFL. As a whole, the Cowboys offense has converted on 51.02% of their third downs, the fourth-most in the NFL.

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While KaVontae Turpin had a momentum-changing kick return in the third quarter of 48 yards, he quietly put together an all-around game that hasn't been done by a Cowboys player in 62 years and hasn't been accomplished in the NFL in 13 years. Turpin had 147 kick return yards, and 47 punt return yards, becoming the first Cowboys player since Mel Renfro (1964) to have at least 45 punt return and 145 kick return yards in the same game. The feat has been accomplished 49 times in the NFL, but it's the first since Jeremy Ross in 2013.

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When it comes to NFC vs. NFC matchups, no team has a better winning percentage against another more than the Cowboys over the Bucs. Since the AFL-NFL merger, the Cowboys are 17-6 all-time vs. Tampa Bay in regular season games for a 73.9 winning percentage. That's the highest percentage in a series matchup with a minimum of 20 games. In fact, the Cowboys are also 3-0 in the postseason against Tampa Bay as well.

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With 75 more receiving yards, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb will pass Tony Hill for the third-most receiving yards in franchise history. If Lamb reaches 75 yards on Thursday against the Buccaneers, it'll mark the second straight week Lamb has moved up a spot on the franchise's all-time receiving yards leaderboard, as his 189-yard effort vs. the Texans helped him surpass Drew Pearson.

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With one more win, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will have the second-most regular season wins by a Cowboys quarterback with 85. Prescott is currently tied with Roger Staubach at 85, and is nine wins behind Troy Aikman's leading 94 wins.

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